MTV Roadies Season 20: How to Watch Online Free

MTV Roadies Season 20, "Double Cross", premiered on 11th January 2025. Stream it free on JioCinema. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha with judges Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav. Packed with betrayal, alliances, and thrilling tasks

Hasid Khan
MTV Roadies is back with its much-awaited 20th season titled MTV Roadies Double Cross. Known for its thrilling tasks and dramatic moments, this iconic reality show continues to entertain audiences across India. Here's everything you need to know about this season and how to watch it online for free.

All You Need to Know

  • Season Title: MTV Roadies Double Cross

  • Format: Reality TV Show

  • Genre: Adventure, Drama

  • Language: Hindi (with English subtitles)

  • Platforms: JioCinema

  • Release Date: 11th January 2025

  • Host: Rannvijay Singha

  • Judges: Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav

MTV Roadies Season 20 Release Date

The exciting new season of MTV Roadies, titled MTV Roadies Double Cross, premiered on 11th January 2025. Episodes are released every weekend on MTV India and are available for free streaming on JioCinema and Voot.

Cast Details

Host

  • Rannvijay Singha: The face of Roadies, guiding contestants through tasks, twists, and drama.

Judges

  • Neha Dhupia: Known for her bold opinions and strategic mindset.

  • Prince Narula: A former Roadies winner who adds passion and energy to the show.

  • Rhea Chakraborty: Bringing a fresh perspective to the judging panel.

  • Elvish Yadav: Popular influencer and YouTuber, connecting with younger fans.

Plot Overview

MTV Roadies Double Cross revolves around the theme of betrayal and alliances. Contestants must navigate tricky situations, forming partnerships while being prepared for unexpected twists.

Key Highlights:

  • Double Cross Concept: Contestants face betrayal from unexpected corners.

  • Tough Tasks: High-energy physical and mental challenges.

  • Emotional Drama: Relationships are tested with alliances and rivalries.

  • Action and Strategy: Each contestant must balance strategy with survival instincts.

Where to Watch MTV Roadies Season 20 Online Free

JioCinema

  • Stream the entire season for free.

  • Available in resolutions like 4K, Full HD (1080P), HD (720P), and standard quality.

YouTube (MTV India)

  • Watch promos, highlights, and behind-the-scenes clips for free.

Production Insights

  • Direction: The production team ensures grand visuals and innovative tasks.

  • Season Title: The Double Cross theme adds excitement and unpredictability.

  • Location: Shot in exotic locations across India and beyond.

Conclusion

MTV Roadies Double Cross is packed with adventure, betrayal, and thrilling challenges. With its new theme, this season offers more drama and excitement than ever before. You can catch all the action for free on JioCinema. Get ready for an unforgettable journey of twists and turns that will keep you hooked every weekend!

FAQ

When did Roadies Season 20 release?
The show premiered on 11th January 2025.
How can I watch Roadies for free?
You can watch it on JioCinema without any subscription fees.
What is the theme of this season?
The theme is Double Cross, focusing on betrayal and alliances.