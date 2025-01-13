MTV Roadies Season 20: How to Watch Online Free

MTV Roadies is back with its much-awaited 20th season titled MTV Roadies Double Cross. Known for its thrilling tasks and dramatic moments, this iconic reality show continues to entertain audiences across India. Here's everything you need to know about this season and how to watch it online for free.

Advertisment

All You Need to Know

Season Title : MTV Roadies Double Cross

Format : Reality TV Show

Genre : Adventure, Drama

Language : Hindi (with English subtitles)

Platforms : JioCinema

Release Date : 11th January 2025

Host : Rannvijay Singha

Judges: Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav

MTV Roadies Season 20 Release Date

The exciting new season of MTV Roadies, titled MTV Roadies Double Cross, premiered on 11th January 2025. Episodes are released every weekend on MTV India and are available for free streaming on JioCinema and Voot.

Cast Details

Host

Rannvijay Singha: The face of Roadies, guiding contestants through tasks, twists, and drama.

Judges

Neha Dhupia : Known for her bold opinions and strategic mindset.

Prince Narula : A former Roadies winner who adds passion and energy to the show.

Rhea Chakraborty : Bringing a fresh perspective to the judging panel.

Elvish Yadav: Popular influencer and YouTuber, connecting with younger fans.

Plot Overview

MTV Roadies Double Cross revolves around the theme of betrayal and alliances. Contestants must navigate tricky situations, forming partnerships while being prepared for unexpected twists.

Key Highlights:

Double Cross Concept : Contestants face betrayal from unexpected corners.

Tough Tasks : High-energy physical and mental challenges.

Emotional Drama : Relationships are tested with alliances and rivalries.

Action and Strategy: Each contestant must balance strategy with survival instincts.

Where to Watch MTV Roadies Season 20 Online Free

JioCinema

Stream the entire season for free.

Available in resolutions like 4K, Full HD (1080P), HD (720P), and standard quality.

YouTube (MTV India)

Watch promos, highlights, and behind-the-scenes clips for free.

Production Insights

Direction : The production team ensures grand visuals and innovative tasks.

Season Title : The Double Cross theme adds excitement and unpredictability.

Location: Shot in exotic locations across India and beyond.

Conclusion

MTV Roadies Double Cross is packed with adventure, betrayal, and thrilling challenges. With its new theme, this season offers more drama and excitement than ever before. You can catch all the action for free on JioCinema. Get ready for an unforgettable journey of twists and turns that will keep you hooked every weekend!