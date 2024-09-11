Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Dies By Suicide

Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s father, Anil Arora, died by suicide on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, where he reportedly jumped off the terrace of the building.
Mumbai Police have confirmed the tragic news, and investigations are ongoing. As of now, no suicide note has been found, although reports suggest Anil Arora had been battling illness for an extended period.
A video circulating on social media shows Malaika Arora’s ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, outside the Arora residence. He was seen speaking with police officials and surveying the situation. Despite their divorce in 2017 after nearly 19 years of marriage, Arbaaz has maintained a close relationship with Malaika and her family. The former couple shares a son, Arhaan Khan, and is often seen together at family gatherings.
Malaika and Arbaaz’s separation shocked fans when they parted ways after nearly two decades of marriage. Their divorce was reportedly amicable, with both stating that they had grown apart over time.
However, they remain committed to raising their son, Arhaan, in a supportive environment. The couple first met in their early twenties and tied the knot in December 1998. Arhaan was born in November 2002.
Malaika Arora, in her show Moving In With Malaika, revealed that she had proposed to Arbaaz, and the marriage took place partly because she wanted to leave her parental home. She has previously opened up about how her family was initially against the idea of her divorce.
Speaking on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, she recalled, “Everyone’s first instinct is to tell you not to go ahead with it. Nobody says, ‘Yes, please go ahead and do it.’ I went through the same.”
Malaika Arora was not at home when the tragic incident occurred, as she was reportedly in Pune. She rushed back to Mumbai upon hearing the news. In past interviews, Malaika has spoken about her early life and the challenges she faced. Her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, divorced when she was just 11 years old. Along with her younger sister Amrita, Malaika moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where they were raised.
Reflecting on her childhood, Malaika described it as “tumultuous but filled with important life lessons.” In an interview with Grazia India, she said, “My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens. I learned the value of hard work and independence. Those lessons have been the cornerstones of my life.”
Arbaaz Khan, who continues to support Malaika and her family, is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan. The couple tied the knot in December 2023 at the home of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan, in Mumbai.
The Khan family, including Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, attended the ceremony. Meanwhile, Malaika was in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, although recent rumours suggest the two may have parted ways.
On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the song “Aap Jaisa Koi” in the film “An Action Hero” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also appeared in the music video “Tera Hi Khayal”.
According to reports, she is set to feature in a special cameo in the upcoming multi-starrer Housefull 5.