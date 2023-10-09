Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Review: A Diverse Exploration of Mumbai's Grit and Resilience

About Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Creator: Nikkhil Advani

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi (with subtitles)

Runtime: 8 Episodes, Around 50 Minutes Each

Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Sonali Kulkarni, and ensemble.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Plot and Review

Under the creative direction of Nikkhil Advani, the show brilliantly captures the spirit of Mumbai—a city that never sleeps, even in the face of adversity. Season 2 unfolds in the aftermath of the tragic events of 26/11, as the dedicated staff at Bombay General Hospital grapples with the lingering effects of that fateful night. As if the challenges they've already faced weren't enough, torrential rains inundate the city, submerging it in water. However, the medical professionals at the hospital persevere, embarking on yet another battle that tests their unwavering resolve.

Penned by Yash Chhetija and Persis Sodawaterwalla, the series remains focused on both celebrating the city and delving into the lives of its inhabitants who breathe life into it. Mumbai Diaries Season 2 introduces a multifaceted narrative, with each ward of the government hospital housing captivating stories spanning various genres, including thriller, survival drama, and romance. Amidst this diversity, the central theme remains the impending collapse of the hospital, both figuratively and literally, with the dedicated doctors struggling to bear its weight. Notably, the character of head nurse Cherian exemplifies the breaking point of this institution's resolve when she, uncharacteristically, breaks down emotionally.

Compared to its predecessor, Season 2 delves even deeper into thought-provoking subjects. It explores the challenges faced by a transgender individual in their quest for acceptance and hormone therapy, a woman's struggle to escape an abusive marriage, a doctor's unrequited love for a senior colleague, a nurse facing dire financial straits, and the exploitation of children in a juvenile home. While these narratives may make viewers uncomfortable, they serve as a stark reminder that such struggles are a part of many real-life experiences. However, the series falters when attempting to portray the newsroom aspect, with an entire storyline dedicated to it failing to resonate effectively.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Performance

Mrunmayee Deshpande's outstanding performance deserves special mention, showcasing her incredible talent. She, along with Natasha Bharadwaj, Tina Desai, and Adithi Kalkunte, elevate the show with their exemplary acting skills. Tina Desai's portrayal during her character's exit from the series is particularly poignant and unforgettable.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Direction

Nikkhil Advani's direction is commendable, skillfully guiding the audience through the emotional journey of the story. His attention to detail shines through, effectively connecting two catastrophic events in Mumbai's history—the July 26 floods and the Elphinston (Prabhadevi) bridge collapse. Additionally, astute viewers may spot Mishal Raheja in the final frame of the show, providing a subtle Easter egg for those familiar with the first season.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Music

Ashutosh Pathak's music and score, coupled with Niranjan Iyengar's lyrics, enhance the series with their exceptional quality. These songs are not only integral to the show but also have the potential to thrive independently outside of it. Priya Suhass' production design adds visual richness to the series, particularly in the portrayal of the deteriorating hospital setting. Her meticulous attention to detail in constructing the crumbling environment is truly praiseworthy.