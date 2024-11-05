Mumbai Police Receive Another Death Threat Against Salman Khan

Mumbai Police have reported receiving a threatening message targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message, sent via WhatsApp to the police traffic control room, presented Khan with two alarming options to either apologize at a so-called "temple" of the gang or pay a ransom of Rs 5 crore to ensure his safety.
The message, purportedly from Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, stated, “If Salman Khan wanted to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologize or give Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active.”
The threat was received on Monday, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities. The Worli Police Station is in the process of registering a case, and efforts are underway to trace the phone number from which the threatening message originated.
This is the second death threat Khan has faced within a week. On October 30, the Mumbai Traffic Police control room received a prior threat demanding Rs 2 crore, with the sender warning of "dire consequences" if the ransom was not paid. “In the message, the unknown sender said that if he (Salman Khan) does not get the money, then he will kill Salman Khan,” police stated.
The situation escalated on October 24, when Mumbai Police arrested a man in Jamshedpur who had threatened Khan for a ransom of Rs 5 crore in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. Following this incident, authorities registered a case against an unidentified person and commenced an investigation.
In an unusual turn, on October 21, the same sender who had threatened Khan on October 18 issued an apology, claiming the message was “sent by mistake.” The initial threat message had also been directed to the Mumbai Traffic Police's control room.
These alarming events unfold in the wake of rising violence, notably highlighted by the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants in Mumbai, further raising concerns about security in the region.