Music and Poster of Assamese Film 'Satya The Truth' Launched

The music and poster of the upcoming Assamese film 'Satya The Truth' was officially launched at the Gauhati Press Club on Monday.
The posters of the film were launched by famous actress Manjula Barua and Dr. Bibeka Nanda Saikia, Dean of the College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara.
Based on the sensitive issue of homosexuality, the film is made under the banner of City Production by Tilottama Talukdar and the director is Rupjyoti Borthakur (Baba).
Borthakur intimated that the film had its World Premier in KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival in June 2023 as Indian Narrative Centrepiece Movie. He also said that a message is being tried to be conveyed across society to dilute the taboo of accepting LGBT people as normal through this movie.
Further, the film received a Special Jury Mention at the 11th Indian Cine Film Festival held in Mumbai in August 2023. It was also screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival held in Chicago in September 2023.
'Satya The Truth' has been nominated for the Jaipur International Film Festival to be held at Jaipur in February 2024 in the Feature Film competition category.
Prominent Assamese actor Utpal Das will be seen in this movie in an unusual character along with other star cast namely Udayan Duarah, Darathie Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bora, and many other reputed actors of Assam.
Two new faces will also be seen in this movie. They are the protagonist Rakesh Baruah and Suman Das in another significant role. The concept and design of the movie is by Chandan Talukdar with a story by Uttpal Upananya.
Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, Arundhati Bhanupriya, and Anurag Baruah have lent their voices to the songs and the music is by ace music director Diganta Bharati and Tarali Sharma. The lyrics are written by Prashanta Bordoloi, Tarali Sharma, and Jhunakangkan Bhuyan. Meanwhile, the songs have been choreographed by Abhijit Bora.
Hiten Thakuria is the Director of Photography (DOP) and the film is edited by Sanjib Borthakur. On the other hand, the sound mix and design is by Internationally renowned sound designer Amrit Pritom.
While Shyamal Das is the D.I. colorist Shyamal Das, the screenplay is by Chandan Talukdar. Costumes and make-up by Rani Dutta Baruah and Pooja Dutta respectively.
Various artists involved with the film, including many eminent personalities of the Assamese Film and Television Industry, were present at the ceremony organized today. The event was hosted by Ashok Kumar Das.