In recent times, Tripti Dimri has captured the nation's attention with her portrayal of 'Zoya' in the blockbuster "Animal," affectionately dubbed 'Bhabhi 2.' However, over the years, India has embraced several actresses as its beloved 'National Crushes.'
From infectious smiles to magnetic screen presence, these actresses have earned their place in hearts across the nation. Join us as we revisit seven iconic figures who have been celebrated as the 'National Crush of India.'
Tripti Dimri has achieved success with several well-received films over the years, including "Laila Majnu," "Qala," and "Bulbbul," all of which have been highly rated on both OTT platforms and in cinemas. However, her role as 'Zoya' in "Animal" has propelled her to new heights, turning her into an instant sensation and the latest 'National Crush of India.'
Rashmika Mandanna, renowned for her roles in South Indian cinema, captivated audiences across India with her endearing heart gestures, contagious smile, and relatable girl-next-door persona. She held the title of 'National Crush of India' for a significant period until Tripti Dimri recently assumed the mantle.
Known fondly as 'Dishu' among her adoring fans, Disha Patani has solidified her status as the 'National Crush of India' over the years. Her charismatic presence in the media, coupled with her mesmerizing appearances, has garnered widespread admiration.
Disha's association with renowned brands such as Calvin Klein has further amplified her allure, captivating audiences with her striking beauty and effortless charm. Her journey from modeling to acting has been marked by a string of successful films and memorable performances, cementing her place as a beloved icon in Indian cinema.
Beyond her professional achievements, Disha's personal style and public persona continue to resonate with fans across the country, making her a perennial favorite and a true symbol of contemporary beauty and grace.
During the Cricket World Cup 2024, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, captivated hearts with her frequent appearances. Amidst rumors linking her romantically with Shubhman Gill, Sara became the nation's sweetheart and was crowned the 'National Crush of India' during the tournament.
Medha Shankr, known for her breakout role in the film "12th Fail," has captured social media's attention with her captivating performance and undeniable charm. Her portrayal and enchanting voice in this award-winning movie have resonated deeply with audiences nationwide, earning her the esteemed title of 'National Crush of India.'