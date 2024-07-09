In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema, several actresses have captured the nation's heart and earned the coveted title of 'National Crush of India.' Tripti Dimri, renowned for her role in 'Animal,' joins this esteemed list as 'Bhabhi 2,' adding to the legacy of admired personalities.

Reflecting on this phenomenon, we reminisce about the infectious smile of Rashmika Mandanna and the charming presence of Sara Tendulkar, both celebrated for their unique appeal and widespread popularity across the country.

These actresses, among others over the years, have left an indelible mark with their talent, beauty, and captivating on-screen personas. Their journey from screen to national admiration stands as a testament to their impact on Indian culture and entertainment.

As we celebrate these icons, each 'National Crush of India' symbolizes not just beauty but also charisma, talent, and the ability to resonate deeply with audiences nationwide.

Celebrating India's Sweethearts: The National Crushes

TOP 5 National Crushes

1. Tripti Dimri