Netflix Announces Release Date for 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'

Netflix, the popular streaming service, revealed the release date for its new documentary series 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth' on Monday. The project will be out on February 23.
The documentary series focuses on the well-known story of Indrani Mukerjea, the ex-CEO of INX Media, who gained widespread attention in 2015 due to accusations of being connected to the killing of her daughter, Sheena Bora.
Shaana Levy and Uraaz have helmed the documentary series, showcasing interviews with Indrani Mukerjea, her children Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, as well as seasoned journalists and legal professionals.
Revealing the initial poster of the documentary series, the creators stated, An explosive scandal that deeply impacted the entire country, with the most hidden secrets of a single family at its core. #TheIndraniMukerjeaStoryBuriedTruth, premiering exclusively on Netflix on 23rd February!
The show is being released several months following the publication of Indrani Mukerjea's memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story, in 2023.