Netflix Reveals Upcoming Documentary Featuring SS Rajamouli

A documentary celebrating the illustrious career of renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, acclaimed for transforming Indian cinema with epic narratives and groundbreaking visual effects, is set to debut on Netflix.
Titled "Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli", the documentary is scheduled to stream exclusively on Netflix starting August 2.
Produced by Anupama Chopra and presented in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, the film delves into Rajamouli's influence on global cinema. It features interviews with industry giants like James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar, and close associates including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.
Anupama Chopra, producer and host, emphasized Rajamouli's cinematic prowess and his transformative impact on storytelling, aiming to showcase his journey from inception to global acclaim through extensive behind-the-scenes footage.
Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, highlighted Rajamouli's revolutionary narrative style that has elevated Indian filmmaking, underscoring the documentary's aim to resonate with a diverse global audience.
Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content at Netflix India, lauded Rajamouli as an icon whose imaginative storytelling has elevated Indian cinema internationally, promising audiences an immersive exploration of his creative evolution.
Rajamouli, who recently appeared in a cameo for Nag Ashwin's epic 'Kalki 2898 AD', continues to captivate audiences with his visionary storytelling.
The documentary promises an intimate portrayal of SS Rajamouli's creative journey, celebrating his contributions to cinema and his enduring legacy.