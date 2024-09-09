Netflix Sued By ANI Over Wrongful Use Of Its Content In 'IC 814' Series

Netflix Inc is facing a lawsuit filed by news agency ANI over wrongful use of its content in the series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. The show's producers and Netflix have been told to take down four episodes of the series, ANI's lawyer told Reuters on Monday.
The series, 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', is a fictionalised version of the 1999 hijacking of the Delhi-bound Indian Airlines flight 814 from Kathmandu. Since its release last month, the series has been embroiled in a series of controversies.
The show has been criticised by social media users as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party over incorrect portrayal of the hijackers as Hindus with Hindu names when they were Muslims.
After Netflix officials were summoned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, new disclaimers were added to the six-episode show. Moreover, the code names used in the series reflected those used during the actual event, Netflix said.
"They have used copyright archival footage of ANI without licence, they have also used the (ANI) trademark," ANI's counsel Sidhant Kumar said.
He added, "Since the series has come into such criticism, our trademark and brandname are being tarnished," stating ANI wants Netflix to take down four episodes where its content has been used.
He also said that Delhi High Court has agreed to hear the case and sought Netflix's response over the matter. Reuters could not contact Netflix, which has a minority stake in ANI, for a comment.
Notably, India maintains Pakistan's and Pakistan-based terror groups' hands for the December 1999 hijack, leading to India releasing three terrorists, including Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed.