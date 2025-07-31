New K-Dramas Releasing In August 2025: From Twelve to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

The K-drama lineup for August 2025 is as binge-worthy as ever, offering a perfect blend of genres—ranging from supernatural thrillers and legal dramas to heartwarming romance and historical fantasy. With big names like Park Hyung-sik, Yoona, Ma Dong-seok, and Lee Bo-young headlining exciting new series, there's something fresh to stream every week. Whether you’re into star-studded action epics or cozy time-slip romances, this month has you covered.

New K-Dramas Releasing In August 2025 (August 2025)

Title Language OTT Platform(s) Release Date Genre Mary Kills People Korean MBC TV August 1, 2025 Crime, Medical, Mystery My Lovely Journey Korean Channel A, Viki August 2, 2025 Romance, Slice of Life Beyond The Bar Korean Netflix August 2, 2025 Legal, Drama Love, Take Two Korean tvN, Viki August 4, 2025 Family, Romance Aema Korean Netflix August 22, 2025 Period Drama, Industry Drama Our Golden Days Korean KBS2, KOCOWA+ August 9, 2025 Family, Weekend Drama My Troublesome Star Korean ENA Channel, Genie TV August 18, 2025 Realistic Romance, Mystery Twelve Korean KBS2, Disney+, U+ Mobile TV August 23, 2025 Fantasy, Supernatural, Action Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Korean tvN, Netflix August 23, 2025 Historical, Romance, Fantasy

Shows Streaming on Netflix This Month

Beyond The Bar

Release Date: August 2, 2025

Genre: Legal Drama

Cast: Lee Jin-wook, Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Hak-joo, Jeon Hye-bin

Synopsis: A rookie lawyer with a strong moral compass joins a powerful law firm, only to find herself under the guidance of a ruthless senior partner. Together, they tackle high-stakes legal battles while confronting ethical dilemmas.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Release Date: August 23, 2025

Genre: Time-Slip, Romance, Historical

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, Choi Gwi-hwa

Synopsis: A modern French-trained chef is transported back to the Joseon era, where she must serve Korea’s most gourmet-obsessed monarch—who’s also known to be a tyrant. A delectable blend of food, fantasy, and romance.

Aema

Release Date: August 22, 2025

Genre: Period Drama

Cast: Lee Hanee, Hyo-rin Bang, Jin Seon-kyu, Cho Hyun-chul

Synopsis: Set in the 1980s, Aema dives into the making of the provocative film Madame Aema and the lives of two actresses navigating misogyny and corruption in the Korean film industry.

Shows Streaming on tvN & Viki

Love, Take Two

Release Date: August 4, 2025

Genre: Family Drama, Romance

Cast: Yeom Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yun Ji, Kim Min Kyu

Synopsis: A mother and daughter start anew in the countryside, only to have their lives changed by new relationships—including a rekindled romance with the mother’s first love.

Shows Streaming on KBS2

Twelve

Release Date: August 23, 2025

Genre: Supernatural Action

Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Park Hyung-sik, Seo In-guk, Sung Dong-il, Kang Mi-na

Synopsis: Inspired by Eastern zodiac lore, this action-packed fantasy follows 12 angels in human form as they defend Korea from demonic forces. With gripping mythology and a star-studded cast, it’s one of the month’s most anticipated titles.

Our Golden Days

Release Date: August 9, 2025

Genre: Family, Emotional Drama

Cast: Jung Il-woo, Jung In-sun, Chun Ho-jin, Lee Tae-ran

Synopsis: An emotional exploration of familial bonds across generations, focusing on how shared grief and love unite a family navigating life’s challenges.

Other Channels & Platforms

Mary Kills People (MBC TV)

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Genre: Crime, Medical

Cast: Lee Bo-young, Yoo Ji-tae

Synopsis: A Korean remake of the Canadian drama about doctors performing illegal euthanasia. When a dying detective starts to investigate, morality and mortality clash in gripping ways.

My Lovely Journey (Channel A, Viki)

Release Date: August 2, 2025

Genre: Slice of Life

Cast: Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Jae-young

Synopsis: A gentle and scenic tale of travelers on a soul-searching journey. Based on the Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler.

My Troublesome Star (ENA, Genie TV)

Release Date: August 18, 2025

Genre: Romance, Mystery

Cast: Uhm Jung-hwa, Song Seung-heon, Lee El

Synopsis: A former star vanishes after an accident, only to return 25 years later with no memory. A touching drama about rediscovery, fame, and healing.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 K-Dramas To Watch This August

1. Twelve

A high-concept, visually arresting superhero fantasy featuring top Korean talent. With Ma Dong-seok and Park Hyung-sik leading the cast, this show is set to deliver action and emotion in equal measure.

2. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

A fresh twist on time-slip romance with a culinary royal flair. Yoona’s charm and Lee Chae-min’s regal role make it a perfect historical-meets-modern drama.

3. Mary Kills People

This dark and provocative series tackles sensitive themes with nuance and suspense. Lee Bo-young’s performance as a doctor walking the moral tightrope is bound to stir discussions.

August 2025 promises to be a treat for K-drama fans across the globe. Whether you're into supernatural thrillers like Twelve, time-travel romance like Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, or thought-provoking dramas like Mary Kills People, there’s no shortage of quality content. With fresh narratives, diverse genres, and powerhouse performances, this month’s lineup is a testament to the ever-evolving world of Korean storytelling. So grab your watchlist and get ready to binge!

FAQs

Q1: Which August K-drama combines history with fantasy?

A: Twelve blends mythology, fantasy, and action using the theme of the Eastern zodiac.

Q2: Where can I watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty?

A: It streams on both tvN and Netflix starting August 23, 2025.

Q3: Is Mary Kills People a remake?

A: Yes, it’s a Korean adaptation of the 2017 Canadian series of the same name.

Q4: What’s special about Love, Take Two?

A: It explores generational healing and romance through a mother-daughter duo moving to the countryside.

Q5: Which K-drama is based on real historical film industry events?

A: Aema reflects Korea’s 1980s film scene and the making of Madame Aema.

