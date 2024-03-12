New Kannada Movies Streaming on OTT in March 2024

The Kannada film industry continues to deliver a string of successful hits, offering a diverse range of cinematic experiences. Numerous Kannada movies are set to premiere on popular OTT platforms, catering to various genres including action, drama, romance, and more. This lineup of fresh Kannada releases on OTT features some of the latest and thrilling films, ensuring entertainment for all audiences. Among them are recent releases such as Guntur Kaaram and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, promising captivating viewing experiences.
In a bid to escape the demands of his demanding spouse, Santosh opts to attend a bachelor party. There, he reconnects with his mischievous childhood buddy, known for stirring up trouble. Adding to the intrigue, their former school teacher unexpectedly joins the festivities. Together, the trio embarks on an unforeseen journey brimming with laughter, nostalgia, and perhaps a few unforeseen hurdles along the way.
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Starring: Sudha Belawadi, Gaana Bhat, Diganth
Bachelor Party OTT Release Date: 4th March 2024
Aura
Directed by and featuring Ashok, "Aura" delves into the realm of supernatural thriller. The narrative delves into the notion of reincarnation and the repercussions of unresolved issues. It follows a young man who encounters bizarre events and uncovers a link to a past life that holds the solution to his current dilemma.
IMDb Rating: 9.2
Starring: Anjan Bharadwaj, Rajesh Nataranga, Bala Rajwadi
Aura OTT Release Date: 2nd February 2024
The sequel to the critically acclaimed 2012 film "Juliet," "Juliet 2" reunites the beloved characters of Juliet and Kumar, portrayed by Neethu Shetty and Ganesh, respectively. While the first installment explored the challenges encountered by a live-in couple, the sequel is anticipated to delve deeper into their lives, possibly examining themes of marriage, commitment, and navigating societal expectations.
IMDb Rating: 9.2
Starring: Neethu Shetty, Ganesh
Juliet 2OTT Release Date: 2nd February 2024
Directed by S. Narayan, "Siri Lambodhara Vivaha" is a compelling family drama centered around the life of a young woman named Siri, portrayed by Sanjana Kulkarni. The film delves into the myriad challenges she encounters in both her personal and professional life, touching upon themes of resilience, familial bonds, and the pursuit of happiness.
IMDb Rating: 9.2
Starring: Sanjana Kulkarni
Siri Lambodhara Vivaha OTT Release Date: 2nd February 2024
Is Kannada movie available in Ott?
Is Kannada movie available on Hotstar?
Watch Latest Kannada Movies, Kannada TV Serials & Shows Online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Is there any Kannada movie in Netflix?
