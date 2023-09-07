New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week

Voice Of Sathyanathan: A Hilarious Misadventure

Step into the world of Sathyanathan, an antique trader who's often entangled in a never-ending feud with his neighbor. His uncanny talent for unintentionally saying the wrong things frequently lands him in hot water. However, life takes an unexpectedly hilarious turn when he finds himself accused of making threats against none other than the Indian President. "Voice Of Sathyanathan" promises an uproarious journey through the trials and tribulations of this endearing yet hapless character. Stay tuned for the uproarious release of "Voice Of Sathyanathan" on the OTT platform Manorama Max, coming your way in September 2023.

18 Plus: A Tale of Love and Rebellion

In the heart of a passionate three-year relationship, Athira and Akhil make a bold choice to seal their love away from the prying eyes of tradition-bound families. Drawing inspiration from their friend Rajesh, whose daring elopement with his beloved was bolstered by unwavering friendship, they embark on a journey that defies societal norms and challenges the expectations of their loved ones. This heartwarming drama weaves a poignant narrative, exploring the profound themes of love, camaraderie, the labyrinth of growing up, and the tumultuous trials of adolescence. Brace yourself for a cinematic experience that tugs at the heartstrings. Don't miss "18 Plus," an exclusive release on the OTT platform Sony LIV, streaming its way into your hearts on September 15, 2023.