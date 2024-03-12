New on Netflix in March: Explore the Latest Releases

Welcome to your comprehensive look at the new licensed and Netflix Original titles set to arrive on Netflix throughout March 2024. Whether you're a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, thrilling action, or captivating documentaries, Netflix has something for everyone this month. Get ready to immerse yourself in a diverse selection of content, ranging from highly anticipated new releases to beloved classics making their debut on the streaming platform.
Additionally, watch for an exciting lineup of licensed titles joining the Netflix library this month. From blockbuster movies to binge-worthy TV series, there's something for every taste and preference. So grab your popcorn, settle in on the couch, and get ready to discover the latest and greatest offerings from Netflix in March 2024.
Action/Thriller:
21 Bridges (2019) - Starring Chadwick Boseman
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Fear (1996) - Mystery starring Mark Wahlberg
Furies (Season 1) - French crime thriller (Netflix Original)
Godzilla (2014) - American adaptation of the iconic monster
The Gift (2015) - Starring Jason Bateman
Comedy:
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) - Starring Chris Farley
Dumb and Dumber (1994) - Classic comedy with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels
Step Brothers (2008) - Starring Will Ferrell
The Jamie Foxx Show (Seasons 1-5) - Classic sitcom
Think Like a Man (2012) & Think Like a Man Too (2014) - Romantic comedies starring Kevin Hart
Wanderlust (2012) - Starring Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd
Drama:
A Madea Family Funeral (2019) - Tyler Perry's final Madea movie
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (Season 1) - Yoruba drama series (Netflix Original)
Bonnie & Clyde (1967) - Classic crime film
Love & Basketball (2000) - Romantic sports drama
Maamla Legal Hai (Season 1) - Indian legal drama series (Netflix Original)
My Name is Loh Kiwan (2024) - South Korean drama (Netflix Original)
Out of Africa (1985) - Romance starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford
The Amazing Spider-Man Collection - Includes both movies.
The Disaster Artist (2017) - Comedy about the making of "The Room"
The Great Debaters (2007) - Biographical drama
Animation:
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (2020)
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 2)
Turbo (2013) - Animated movie from DreamWorks
Sci-Fi:
Spaceman (2024) - Adam Sandler stars in this Netflix Original adventure
Voyagers (2021) - Starring Colin Farrell
Documentary:
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7) - Food/travel series (Netflix Original)
Romance:
Yesterday (2019) - Musical movie celebrating The Beatles
Horror:
Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme (2023) - Indonesian horror anthology
Vampires (1998)
The Netflix Slam (2024): Witness a tennis showdown between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas (Live).
Hot Wheels Let's Race (Season 1): Buckle up for a brand new series featuring the iconic Hot Wheels toys.
The Resident (Seasons 1-6): Dive into this popular medical drama starring Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp.
Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda (2024): Get ready to laugh with Hannah Gadsby's latest stand-up comedy special.
The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping: Explore a captivating docuseries delving into a woman's haunting experience.
Full Swing (Season 2): Tee off with the return of the popular golfing documentary series.
SuperSex (Season 1): Delve into the life story of Rocco Siffredi in this Italian biopic series.
I Am Woman (2019): Enjoy a musical romance film starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey.
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Season 1): Catch all-new episodes of the Pokémon anime with a fresh cast.
The Gentlemen (Season 1): Experience Guy Ritchie's directorial debut in this new Netflix series.
The Signal (Limited Series): Unravel the mystery of a missing scientist in this German drama series.
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 3): Join Thomas and his friends for more adventures.
Blown Away (Season 4): The competitive glassblowing reality show returns for another season.
Damsel (2024): Millie Bobby Brown stars in this fantasy film where a princess defies expectations and battles a fire-breathing dragon.
To Kill a Tiger (2024) Netflix Original – Oscar-nominated Indian documentary about a man and his teen daughter who survive a harrowing crime.
Queen of Tears (Season 1): Dive into a new Korean drama series (Netflix Original).
Eye Love You (Season 1): Explore a Japanese drama series.
CoComelon (Season 10): Keep the little ones entertained with the latest season of this popular children's show.
Young Royals (Season 3) - Episodes 1-5: Catch the first part of the final season of this Swedish coming-of-age drama (Netflix Original).
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6): The adventures of the popular superhero duo continue.
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez (2020): Enjoy a special for the animated kids series.
Steve Trevino: Simple Man (2024): Laugh along with this stand-up comedy special (Netflix Original).
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Limited Series): Delve into a 9-part docuseries exploring the Cold War (Netflix Original).
Bandidos (Season 1): Witness the journey of a group searching for Mayan treasures in this Mexican drama (Netflix Original).
24 Hours with Gaspar (2024): Brace yourself for an Indonesian dystopian crime drama (Netflix Original).
Art of Love (2024): Follow a policeman on the hunt for a mysterious art thief in this Turkish film (Netflix Original).
Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue (2024): Enjoy an animated adventure.
From Dreams to Tragedy: The Fire That Shook Brazilian Football (2024): Explore this sports documentary (Netflix Original).
Girls5Eva (Seasons 1-3): Catch up (Seasons 1 & 2) and see the ladies return for season 3 in this comedy about a 90s pop group reuniting (Netflix Original).
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (2024): Get ready to laugh with this stand-up comedy special (Netflix Original).
Tyson’s Run (2022): Witness the unlikely friendship between a young man and a marathon runner in this film.
Cat and Dog (2024): Enjoy a French-Canadian family comedy.
Chicken Nugget (Season 1): Intrigued? This Korean series explores a bizarre situation (Netflix Original).
Irish Wish (2024): Catch Lindsay Lohan's return to Netflix in this romantic comedy (Netflix Original).
Mister America (2019): Dive into a political mockumentary.
Murder Mubarak (2024): Witness a Bollywood murder mystery (Netflix Original).
The Guv’nor (2016): Learn about the life of Lenny McLean in this documentary.
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (Limited Series): Explore a shocking French legal scandal (Netflix Original).
Judge Dee’s Mystery (Season 1): New episodes weekly of this historical Chinese detective series.
New 30 for 30 Sports Documentaries: Catch the latest installments of this acclaimed sports docuseries.
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
Love & Hip Hop: New York (Seasons 1-2): Dive into the world of reality TV.
Vida the Vet (Season 1): Keep the kids entertained with this British animated series.
Young Royals (Season 3 Finale & Documentary): Witness the conclusion of the Swedish drama series and explore its behind-the-scenes secrets in a special documentary (Netflix Original).
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (2024): Prepare to laugh with this stand-up comedy special (Netflix Original).
Forever Queens (Season 2): Catch the return of the Mexican drama series (Netflix Original).
Physical: 100: Season 2: Witness the return of the Korean competition reality series (Netflix Original).
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022): Experience a thrilling mystery from A24, featuring a group of young adults (SVOD debut).
Homicide: New York (Season 1): Delve into a new docuseries following detectives and prosecutors revisiting past cases (Netflix Original).
There’s Something in the Barn (2023): Get ready for a horror comedy with a killer twist (SVOD debut).
3 Body Problem (Season 1): Witness the highly anticipated sci-fi series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Netflix Original).
Andragogy (2023): Explore the impact of social media and cancel culture in this documentary (SVOD debut).
Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2): Catch the return of the reality series (Netflix Original).
El paseo 7 (2023): Enjoy a Colombian comedy film.
On The Line (2022): See Mel Gibson star in a thrilling movie.
Shirley (2024): Witness Regina King's portrayal of the late Senator Shirley Chisholm in this biographical drama (Netflix Original).
The Casagrandes (2024): Welcome back the characters from "The Loud House" in this new Nickelodeon movie (Netflix Original).
Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 9): The DreamWorks series returns for another season (Netflix Original).
Polly Pocket (Season 5): Keep the little ones entertained with this animated series.
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (2024): Get ready to laugh with this stand-up comedy special (Netflix Original).
Bad Exorcist: Easter (2024): Brace yourself for a chilling Netflix Original movie.
Rest In Peace (2024): Dive into an Argentinian crime drama (Netflix Original).
Testament: The Story of Moses (Limited Series): Explore the biblical tale in a docudrama (Netflix Original).
The Accountant (2016): Catch Ben Affleck in this action thriller.
The Believers (Season 1): Witness a Thai crime drama (Netflix Original).
The Conners (Seasons 1-5): Enjoy the heartwarming sitcom (ABC).
Entre Tierras (Season 1): Follow the story of an Andalusian woman in a Spanish drama (Netflix Original).
When You Finish Saving The World (2023): Catch the drama starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard (SVOD debut).
Heart of the Hunter (2024): Witness a South African thriller (Netflix Original).
Is It Cake? (Season 3): Join the fun in this game show hosted by Mikey Day (Netflix Original).
The Beautiful Game (2024): See Bill Nighy star in a new British movie (Netflix Original).
The Wages of Fear (2024): Witness a French remake of a classic film (Netflix Original).
Upcoming Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show (Season 1): Enjoy an Indonesian sitcom (Netflix Original).
Vikings (Seasons 1-6): Relive the historical drama series (MGM Television).
Kill Bill Movie Collection: Revisit the iconic action films by Quentin Tarantino.
Martin (Seasons 1-5): Laugh along with the classic comedy series.
The Hunger Games Movie Collection: Catch the complete saga based on the popular novels (Lionsgate).
