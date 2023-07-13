New OTT Releases This Week (July 2023): Upcoming Movies, Web Series, Shows Releasing on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5 and More

The Magic of Shiri

"The Magic of Shiri" is a captivating movie that was released on July 13, 2023, and can be enjoyed on Jio Cinema. This film boasts an ensemble cast that includes talented actors such as Divyank Tripathi, Namit Das, Jaaved Jafri, Pitobash, Neelu Kohli, and Parmeet Sethi. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, "The Magic of Shiri" is brought to life by the creative vision of producers Tanveer Bookwala and Jyoti Deshpande. With its enchanting storyline and talented cast, this movie promises to take viewers on a magical journey filled with wonder and excitement.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a highly anticipated film based on the beloved novel by Jenny Han. Released on July 14, 2023, this heartwarming story can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, allowing fans to delve into the world of the book in a visual medium. The film features the talented Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in the lead roles, portraying the characters with authenticity and charm. Produced by Marty Scott, Deborah Swisher, Jenny Zhang, and Nicole Colombie, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" captures the essence of the novel, exploring themes of love, self-discovery, and the bittersweet nature of growing up.

College Romance Season 4

"College Romance Season 4" is a popular web series that has captivating audiences and is available for streaming on Sony LIV starting July 14, 2023. The series features a talented ensemble cast including Apoorva Arora, Shreya Mehta, Gagan Arora, Manjot, Keshav Sadhna, Nupur Nagpal, and Janhvi Rawat. Directed by Ashutosh Pankaj and produced by Arunabh Kumar, "College Romance Season 4" continues to explore the lives, relationships, and comedic adventures of a group of college students. With its relatable characters and witty storytelling, this series is a must-watch for fans of the romantic comedy genre.