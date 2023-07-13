New OTT Releases This Week (July 2023): Upcoming Movies, Web Series, Shows Releasing on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5 and More

New OTT Releases This Week (July 2023): Get ready for an exciting week of entertainment as we bring you the latest updates on upcoming movies and web series set to release on popular OTT platforms. Whether you're a fan of drama, romance, or suspense, this week has something in store for everyone. Platforms like Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix will be streaming web series such as The Trial, College Romance S4, and Ishq-E-Nadaan. And that's not all! Long-awaited releases like Lust Stories 2 and The Night Manager Part 2 have also been receiving high praise from audiences and critics alike.
To make your decision-making process easier, we have curated a comprehensive list of upcoming releases on popular platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and ZEE5. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping thriller or a heartwarming comedy, this list will ensure your OTT entertainment experience is top-notch
"The Magic of Shiri" is a captivating movie that was released on July 13, 2023, and can be enjoyed on Jio Cinema. This film boasts an ensemble cast that includes talented actors such as Divyank Tripathi, Namit Das, Jaaved Jafri, Pitobash, Neelu Kohli, and Parmeet Sethi. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, "The Magic of Shiri" is brought to life by the creative vision of producers Tanveer Bookwala and Jyoti Deshpande. With its enchanting storyline and talented cast, this movie promises to take viewers on a magical journey filled with wonder and excitement.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a highly anticipated film based on the beloved novel by Jenny Han. Released on July 14, 2023, this heartwarming story can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, allowing fans to delve into the world of the book in a visual medium. The film features the talented Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in the lead roles, portraying the characters with authenticity and charm. Produced by Marty Scott, Deborah Swisher, Jenny Zhang, and Nicole Colombie, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" captures the essence of the novel, exploring themes of love, self-discovery, and the bittersweet nature of growing up.
"College Romance Season 4" is a popular web series that has captivating audiences and is available for streaming on Sony LIV starting July 14, 2023. The series features a talented ensemble cast including Apoorva Arora, Shreya Mehta, Gagan Arora, Manjot, Keshav Sadhna, Nupur Nagpal, and Janhvi Rawat. Directed by Ashutosh Pankaj and produced by Arunabh Kumar, "College Romance Season 4" continues to explore the lives, relationships, and comedic adventures of a group of college students. With its relatable characters and witty storytelling, this series is a must-watch for fans of the romantic comedy genre.
"The Trial" is a gripping movie available on Disney+ Hotstar that hit the screens on July 14, 2023. This intense film showcases the remarkable talents of renowned actors such as Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Suparn S. Varma and produced by Ajay Devgn, "The Trial" takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the complex web of a high-stakes legal battle. With its compelling performances and engaging storyline, this movie is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
"Ishq E Nadaan" is an engaging film available on Jio Cinema since July 14, 2023. This movie showcases the exceptional talents of Shriya Pilgaonkar, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, and Mhit Raina. Directed by Avishek Ghosh and produced by AVMA Media, "Ishq E Nadaan" weaves together a tale of love, passion, and redemption. With its stellar performances and thought-provoking narrative, this film promises to leave a lasting impact on its viewers.
"Thandatti" is a compelling movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video since July 14, 2023. The film features Ammu Abhiram, Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna, and Rohini in pivotal roles, each delivering a memorable performance. Directed by Ram Sangaiah and produced by S Lakshman Kumar, "Thandatti" takes audiences on a thrilling and emotional rollercoaster ride. With its gripping storyline and skilled cast, this movie offers a unique cinematic experience that will keep viewers engaged from start to finish.
"Khatron Ke Khiladi 13" is a popular reality show hosted by the charismatic Rohit Shetty. Starting from July 15, 2023, fans can enjoy this thrilling and adrenaline-pumping series on Jio Cinema. As contestants face daring challenges and push their limits, Rohit Shetty guides them through the nail-biting competition. With its mix of stunts, entertainment, and suspense, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 13" promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
"Kohrra" is an intriguing film that was released on July 15, 2023, and is available for streaming on Netflix. Starring Vishal Handa, Saurav Khurana, and Ivantiy Novak, this movie delves into the realms of mystery and suspense. Directed by Gunjit Chopra and produced by Sudip Sharma and Diggi Sisodia, "Kohrra" takes audiences on a chilling journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. With its atmospheric storytelling and stellar performances, this film is a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre.
"Bawaal" is an upcoming film set to release on July 21, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. This movie features the dynamic duo of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, bringing their chemistry and talent to the screen. With its star-studded cast and promising storyline, "Bawaal" is anticipated to be an entertaining and engaging film that will leave audiences enthralled.