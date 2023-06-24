New OTT Releases This Week: Upcoming Movies, Web Series, Shows Releasing on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5 & More

Web Series and Movies on OTT this week: In recent years, OTT platforms have skyrocketed in popularity, captivating audiences with their diverse content and wide range of genres. If you're an entertainment enthusiast, you're in for a treat during the third week of June as several exciting titles are set to premiere on various platforms. Get ready to embark on thrilling adventures, delve into captivating stories, and explore the realms of influence and self-discovery. To help you make the most of your streaming experience, we've curated a list of the most anticipated web series and movies available on popular platforms like Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, and Disney+Hotstar.