New OTT Releases This Week: Upcoming Movies, Web Series, Shows Releasing on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5 & More
Web Series and Movies on OTT this week: In recent years, OTT platforms have skyrocketed in popularity, captivating audiences with their diverse content and wide range of genres. If you're an entertainment enthusiast, you're in for a treat during the third week of June as several exciting titles are set to premiere on various platforms. Get ready to embark on thrilling adventures, delve into captivating stories, and explore the realms of influence and self-discovery. To help you make the most of your streaming experience, we've curated a list of the most anticipated web series and movies available on popular platforms like Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, and Disney+Hotstar.
"Social Currency" on Netflix
Premiering on June 22 Prepare to enter the fascinating world of social media influencers with Netflix's brand-new reality series, "Social Currency." This captivating show invites eight popular influencers, including Parth Samthaan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, and Vagmita Singh, among others, to shed their online personas and explore the true meaning of influence. Stripped of their phones and confronted with daily challenges, the group embarks on a journey to discover the full extent of their impact. Witness the clash between perception and reality in this thought-provoking series.
"Glamorous" on Netflix
Premiering on June 22 Join the captivating journey of a queer man as he embarks on a life-changing adventure in "Glamorous." This remarkable comedy-drama revolves around his pursuit of self-discovery amidst work and romantic challenges. The series showcases the triumphs, trials, and personal growth of its central character, offering a heartfelt exploration of identity and acceptance. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride filled with laughter, tears, and poignant moments that will leave you pondering life's complexities.
"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" on ZEE5
Streaming Now Experience the star-studded extravaganza of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," finally available for streaming on ZEE5. This highly anticipated film features Salman Khan alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Brace yourself for an enthralling cinematic experience filled with action, drama, and larger-than-life moments.
"Tiku Weds Sheru" on Prime Video
Premiering on June 23 Love, laughter, and dreams of stardom intertwine in "Tiku Weds Sheru," a romantic comedy that follows the unconventional journey of two quirky characters. Avneet Kaur portrays Tiku, a young woman yearning to escape her small town and become an actress in Mumbai, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings Sheru, a junior artist in the city, to life. Their paths cross as they enter the comical realm of married life, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings and misadventures. Brace yourself for a delightful tale that celebrates love, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams.
"Secret Invasion" on Disney+Hotstar
Streaming Now Marvel fans rejoice as "Secret Invasion" arrives on Disney+Hotstar, marking the return of the iconic character Nick Fury, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson. This highly anticipated series also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Prepare for a thrilling tale of infiltration and conspiracy as the boundaries between heroes and villains blur. With the fate of the world at stake, brace yourself for mind-bending twists, spectacular action sequences, and the trademark Marvel storytelling that has captivated audiences worldwide.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" on Lionsgate Play
Premiering on June 23 Prepare for a thrilling ride as Keanu Reeves returns with a vengeance in "John Wick: Chapter 4." In this high-octane action-packed sequel, John Wick finds himself up against the formidable High Table. With the High Table's vast resources at their disposal, John seeks help from trusted allies, played by Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Riddick, to aid him in his most challenging battle yet. As John's life hangs in the balance, he must defy the odds and pull off the impossible once again. Brace yourself for adrenaline-pumping sequences, jaw-dropping stunts, and a gripping narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
"Ponniyin Selvan 2" on Amazon Prime Video
Premiering on June 23 Mani Ratnam's epic saga continues with "Ponniyin Selvan 2," and the Hindi version of this highly anticipated film arrives on Amazon Prime Video. Building upon the suspenseful climax of the first installment, the story delves deeper into the intricate world of the Chola dynasty. The narrative explores the complex relationship between Aaditha Karikalan (Vikram) and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), as well as the ongoing power struggle for succession. Witness the transformation of Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) into Rajaraja I, the revered king of the Chola dynasty, as he navigates a treacherous path filled with political intrigue, love, and sacrifice.
"Agent" on Sony LIV
Streaming Now Uncover the truth behind a dangerous terrorist organization in the heart-pounding series "Agent" on Sony LIV. Follow the enigmatic journey of a spy with a mysterious past as they embark on a mission that will test their skills, courage, and resilience. As the suspense builds and the stakes escalate, prepare for intense action sequences, gripping plot twists, and a race against time to prevent a catastrophic event. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as you unravel the secrets and deception that lie within "Agent."