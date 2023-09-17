New Tamil OTT Release This Week (September 11-17)

Aneethi: Unveiling the Depths of the Human Psyche (Amazon Prime)

"Aneethi" is a gripping tale that takes us deep into the tumultuous life of a food delivery worker. Thirumeni, our troubled protagonist, grapples with profound mental health challenges stemming from a turbulent childhood and ongoing depression. The relentless mistreatment he endures from customers and his boss only serves to worsen his already fragile mental state, pushing him closer to the brink of violence.

But just when you think darkness is about to consume him entirely, fate intervenes. Enter Subha, a compassionate neighbor, who becomes a beacon of hope and love in Thirumeni's otherwise turbulent life. Yet, as their relationship blossoms, Thirumeni's mental health issues continue to loom large as a formidable obstacle.

When false accusations of murder are hurled his way, Thirumeni faces a pivotal crossroads: surrender to the violent impulses that threaten to consume him or summon the strength to wrest back control over his life. This intense and thought-provoking narrative unearths the intricate layers of mental health, violence, and abuse.