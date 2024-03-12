New Telugu Movies to Stream on OTT Platforms March 2024

Telugu cinema holds a special place on OTT platforms, with platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv curating a rich collection of Telugu movies and shows. From action-packed thrillers to emotionally gripping dramas, enigmatic mysteries, and heartwarming romances, there's something for every aficionado of Telugu cinema. With a diverse range of content, OTT platforms ensure a cinematic delight for audiences, catering to a wide array of tastes and preferences.
Movie Name: Valari
OTT Release Date: 6th March 2024
OTT Platform: SonyLiv
Movie Name: Bootcut Balaraju
OTT Release Date: 26th February 2024
OTT Platform: Aha
Movie Name: Antony
OTT Release Date: 23rd February 2024
OTT Platform: Aha
Movie Name: Regina (Telugu)
OTT Release Date: 22nd February 2024
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Movie Name: Naa Saami Ranga
OTT Release Date: 16th February 2024
OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Movie Name: Valentine's Night
OTT Release Date: 15th February 2024
OTT Platform: ETVWin
Movie Name: Guntur Kaaram
OTT Release Date: 9th February 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix
Movie Name: Bubblegum
OTT Release Date: 9th February 2024
OTT Platform: Aha
Movie Name: Saindhav
OTT Release Date: 3rd February 2024
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ritika Singh takes the lead in a spine-chilling narrative revolving around a woman ensnared within the confines of a haunted mansion. Struggling against the shackles of a mysterious history, she grapples with her inner turmoil and uncovers the house's hidden secrets to seek liberation.
IMDb Rating: 4.6
Streaming on:
Starring: Ritika Singh, Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, and Sakshi Vaidya
Valari OTT Release Date: 6th March 2024
Balaraju is a carefree mischief-maker with one goal in mind: to marry Mahalakshmi. However, there's a major obstacle in his path—Mahalakshmi's strict grandmother, Indravathi, who disapproves of him. Can Balaraju mend his ways, win over Grandma Indravathi, and capture Mahalakshmi's heart?
IMDb Rating: 4.5
Streaming on:
Starring: Gopal Krishna Akella, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Avinash
Bootcut Balaraju OTT Release Date: 26th February 2024
A relentless gang grapples with formidable challenges that jeopardize their dominance. Engaging in intense confrontations with adversaries, they leave a wake of chaos and destruction. However, lurking beneath their tough facade is a palpable sense of fear, as each skirmish carries the looming threat of retaliation. With every move fraught with peril, a single misstep could spell the end of their reign.
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Streaming on:
Starring: Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalyani Priyadarshan
Antony OTT Release Date: 23rd February 2024
Regina is a woman known for her honesty and straightforwardness, sharing a profound bond with her father, who serves as the anchor of her life. Their relationship thrives on trust and mutual respect. However, Regina's world is shattered when her father passes away suddenly. Consumed by grief and feeling utterly lost, she grapples with the reality of her irreplaceable loss. With her life forever altered, Regina embarks on a journey to navigate through the void left by her father's absence, seeking solace and strength to forge ahead.
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Streaming on:
Starring: Sunaina Yella, Ananth Nag, Nivas Adithan
Regina OTT Release Date: 22nd February 2024
In a quaint village setting, three brothers—Arjun, Rajesh, and Aryan—find themselves entangled in the complexities of love. Arjun's heart belongs to Meera, Rajesh is smitten with Priya, and Aryan's affections lie with Kavya. However, their romantic pursuits ignite jealousy and disapproval among the village elders. Undeterred by societal constraints, the brothers stand united, steadfast in their resolve to pursue love and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
IMDb Rating: 4.7
Streaming on:
Starring: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun
Naa Saami Ranga OTT Release Date: 16th February 2024
The narrative revolves around a committed police officer operating within the narcotics division of the city's law enforcement agency. Confronted with the pervasive issue of drug peddling rampant in the city, the officer undertakes the daunting task of addressing the problem directly.
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Streaming on:
Starring: Mukku Avinash, Bindu Chandramouli, Charan
Valentine Night OTT Release Date: 15th February 2024
A man finds himself grappling with a life-altering decision when he receives an unexpected letter from his biological mother, whom he has never met, requesting a meeting. Initially hesitant, he eventually summons the courage to honor her request. Upon their encounter, he discovers that his birth mother is battling a terminal illness and wishes to forge a connection with him before her time runs out.
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Streaming on:
Starring: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenaakshi Chaudhary
Guntur Kaaram OTT Release Date: 9th February 2024
Adi, a budding DJ from the Mehdipatnam slums, finds his life intertwined with Jhanvi, who dreams of pursuing fashion studies abroad. Against the backdrop of their disparate worlds, their love story takes root, navigating the complexities of life's challenges and unraveling the essence of love and self amidst adversity. Embark on their journey as they unravel the true meaning of life and love.
IMDb Rating: 8.8
Streaming on
Starring: Roshan Kanakala, Manasa Chowdary, Harsha Chemudu
Bubblegum OTT Release Date: 9th February 2024
While the plot of "Saindhav" remains shrouded in secrecy, with creators keeping details under wraps, anticipation runs high among fans. Led by Sailesh Kolanu, renowned for crafting intense crime narratives, and supported by a stellar team, speculation abounds regarding potential themes. Some conjecture it may delve into the realm of suspense, exploring themes like smuggling or organized crime hinted at by the title. Others entertain the possibility of a riveting political thriller, fueled by Venkatesh Daggubati's past ventures into such roles.
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Streaming on:
Starring: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others
Saindhav OTT Release Date: 3rd February 2024
Which OTT app is best for Telugu movies?
Aha
What is Ott platform full form?
TT stands for “over-the-top
Does Netflix have OTT?
There's a wide range of OTT platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, CuriosityStream, Pluto TV, and so many more.
How to watch Netflix for free?
Netflix does not offer free trials