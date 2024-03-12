New Telugu Movies to Stream on OTT Platforms March 2024

Regina is a woman known for her honesty and straightforwardness, sharing a profound bond with her father, who serves as the anchor of her life. Their relationship thrives on trust and mutual respect. However, Regina's world is shattered when her father passes away suddenly. Consumed by grief and feeling utterly lost, she grapples with the reality of her irreplaceable loss. With her life forever altered, Regina embarks on a journey to navigate through the void left by her father's absence, seeking solace and strength to forge ahead.

IMDb Rating: 5.2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Starring: Sunaina Yella, Ananth Nag, Nivas Adithan

Regina OTT Release Date: 22nd February 2024