Newtopia Episode 5: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch Jisoo's K-Drama

Newtopia, the Korean drama featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung-min, has captivated audiences with its unique blend of romance, fantasy, and zombie comedy. As the show gains popularity, fans eagerly await the release of Episode 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode, including its release date, time, cast, and where to watch it online.

Where to Watch Newtopia Episode 5 Online?

Newtopia is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, allowing fans worldwide, including in India, to watch the series. South Korean viewers can also access the show on Coupang Play.

Newtopia Episode 5: Release Date & Time

The next episode of Newtopia is scheduled to release on Friday, February 28, 2025. Here are the release times across different time zones:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) February 28, 2025 06:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) February 28, 2025 03:00 AM Korea Standard Time (KST) February 28, 2025 10:00 PM India Standard Time (IST) February 28, 2025 04:30 PM

Newtopia: Episode Release Schedule

Newtopia consists of eight episodes, with one episode releasing every Friday after the premiere of the first two episodes. Below is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1 – Friday, February 7 (Out now)

– Friday, February 7 (Out now) Episode 2 – Friday, February 7 (Out now)

– Friday, February 7 (Out now) Episode 3 – Friday, February 14 (Out now)

– Friday, February 14 (Out now) Episode 4 – Friday, February 21 (Out now)

– Friday, February 21 (Out now) Episode 5 – Friday, February 28

– Friday, February 28 Episode 6 – Friday, TBA

– Friday, TBA Episode 7 – Friday, TBA

– Friday, TBA Episode 8 – Friday, TBA

Newtopia: Cast & Characters

Park Jung-min as Lee Jae-yoon

as Lee Jae-yoon Jisoo as Kang Young-joo

as Kang Young-joo Kim Jun-hun as Aaron Park

as Aaron Park Im Song-jae as In-ho

as In-ho Tang Jun-sang as Sam-soo

as Sam-soo Lee Hak-joo as Sung Tae-sik/Alex

as Sung Tae-sik/Alex Hong Seo-hee as Oh Soo-jung

What Happened in the Previous Episodes?

The story follows Lee Jae-yoon, a military conscript, and his girlfriend Kang Young-joo, who break up due to misunderstandings. However, their lives take a drastic turn when a zombie outbreak hits Seoul, separating them. As Young-joo sets out to find Jae-yoon, the couple faces life-threatening dangers and unexpected challenges.

In Episode 4, Young-joo and her group encountered Tripeater, a zombie-infected individual who has not yet turned. Meanwhile, Jae-yoon and his team mourn their fallen comrades but find hope upon hearing news of a supply helicopter's arrival. The episode ended with Young-joo trying to call Jae-yoon, but her call fails to connect.

What to Expect in Newtopia Episode 5?

Episode 5 is expected to bring more action and suspense as Young-joo gets closer to Jae-yoon’s base. Fans anticipate an emotional reunion between the couple, but the zombie threat looms large. With new alliances forming and survival tactics being tested, the upcoming episode is set to be a gripping watch.

Why You Should Watch Newtopia

Unique Plot – A fresh mix of romance, comedy, and zombie horror.

– A fresh mix of romance, comedy, and zombie horror. Talented Cast – BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung-min deliver stellar performances.

– BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung-min deliver stellar performances. Exciting Action – High-paced survival sequences keep viewers on edge.

– High-paced survival sequences keep viewers on edge. Emotional Depth – The love story adds an emotional touch to the chaos.

Conclusion

Newtopia Episode 5 is set to continue the thrilling journey of Jae-yoon and Young-joo as they navigate through a zombie-infested Seoul. With gripping storytelling, unexpected twists, and outstanding performances, this K-drama is a must-watch.

FAQ

1.Where will Newtopia release?

- Audiences can look forward to Newtopia's weekly episodes as the demand for a similar series All of Us Are Dead season 2 continues to grow. Hyderabad: Korean drama Newtopia is out on the Out-The-Top platform Amazon Prime Video for the fierce K-drama fans who love zombie-themed dramas.

2.What is the new drama of Blackpink Jisoo?

- Blackpink's Jisoo to Star in Netflix K-Drama Series 'Boyfriend on Demand' The K-pop star plays a hard-working career woman who escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating program, where she meets the boyfriends of her dreams.

3.How many episodes does Newtopia have?

- This captivating 8-episode series promises to keep viewers engaged with its steady release schedule, dropping one new episode every Friday. Each episode of Newtopia delivers unexpected twists and high-stakes drama, ensuring an adrenaline-fueled experience for viewers.