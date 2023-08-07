Neymar Malayalam Movie OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Neymar Malayalam Movie OTT: Exciting news for fans of the Malayalam movie 'Neymar'! After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to release on the popular OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The OTT giant has finalized its digital release, and fans can catch the movie from July 28 onwards. Read on to find out more about the Neymar OTT release date, cast, plot, and where to watch it.