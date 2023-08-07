Neymar Malayalam Movie OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Neymar Malayalam Movie OTT: Exciting news for fans of the Malayalam movie 'Neymar'! After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to release on the popular OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The OTT giant has finalized its digital release, and fans can catch the movie from July 28 onwards. Read on to find out more about the Neymar OTT release date, cast, plot, and where to watch it.
'Neymar' is a heartwarming comedy-drama that revolves around two football enthusiast friends, Kunjava and Sinto. Kunjava, in his pursuit of impressing his classmate Dona, decides to buy a pet, leading to unexpected adventures after the introduction of a dog named 'Neymar.' The movie beautifully portrays the bond between humans and animals, combining unexpected twists, humor, and happiness to captivate the audience.
Directed by Sudhi Maddison, 'Neymar' features the talented Mathew Thomas and Naslen K. Gafoor in the lead roles. The movie boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Keerthana Sreekumar, and Geethi Sangeetha. The music direction by Shaan Rahman and the background score by Gopi Sundar add an extra layer of charm to this comedy thriller drama.
Movie Name: Neymar
Director: Sudhi Maddison
Major Cast: Mathew Thomas, Naslen K. Gafoor, Johny Antony, Vijayaraghavan, and Shammi Thilakan
Genre: Comedy
Language: Malayalam
Theatrical Release Date: May 12, 2023
OTT Release Date: July 28, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Music Director: Shaan Rahman
Editor: Noufal Abdullah
Production: Padma Udhay
Reports suggest that 'Neymar' has secured a lucrative deal with the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar for its digital release. Actor Mathew Thomas officially announced the OTT release date, generating excitement among fans. So, mark your calendars for July 28, 2023, to catch the laughter riot on the OTT platform.
'Neymar' turned out to be a super hit, collecting a whopping Rs 10 crore at the box office, despite being made on a budget of less than Rs 1 crore. Audiences and critics alike praised the fantastic performances, impeccable comedy timing, and well-crafted screenplay that made 'Neymar' an absolute delight to watch.
Visit the official website of Disney+Hotstar or download the app from Google Play Store and subscribe.
Log in with your user ID and password. If you're new, create an account using your email ID or phone number.
Once logged in, explore the movie list to find 'Neymar' among the trending movies on the platform.
Use the search tab to look for 'Neymar' and select the movie.
Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie in your preferred language by hitting the 'Play' button.