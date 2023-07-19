Kohrra OTT Release: An Upcoming Investigative Web Series Set to Thrill on OTT Platform

Kohrra OTT Release: Crime investigation drama enthusiasts, brace yourselves for an enthralling experience with the upcoming web series "Kohrra." This comprehensive article is your go-to destination for all the exciting details about the show, encompassing the release date, cast, plot, and more. With the investigative genre gaining immense popularity on OTT platforms, Kohrra promises a unique storyline and a fresh perspective that will captivate audiences. The brilliant mind behind Kohrra is none other than Sudip Sharma, who aims to explore the intricacies of human emotions through this enthralling show. While the exact release date remains a mystery, fans eagerly await this cop investigative story, which guarantees to be a gripping and emotionally charged roller coaster.