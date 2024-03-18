Nick Jonas Arrives In India, Spotted At Mumbai Airport

American singer-songwriter and actor and the husband of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning making a stylish entry in an all-white look.
Nick is making his second trip to India in the current year. In January, he, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, took part in a music event called Lollapalooza India.
Nick reached India a few days later than his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie, who had already arrived in the country. Priyanka has been in India fulfilling her work obligations.
Recently, she opened a large Bulgari store at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. To mark the occasion, she wore a luxurious outfit inspired by reptiles, consisting of an embroidered bralette and long pants designed by Anamika Khanna. She completed the look with gold stiletto sandals. It is worth mentioning that she is one of the brand's international ambassadors.
Priyanka grabbed attention at the Bulgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai with her appearance. She chose a pastel pink saree with a stylish slit skirt design and sheer pre-draped fabric, which she paired with a bustier blouse. To complete her look, she wore heels in a matching color.
On the professional side, Priyanka will appear in 'Heads of State' in the next few months, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.
Additionally, she is scheduled to provide her voice for the forthcoming film Tiger by Disneynature. The movie, which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, focuses on exploring the complexities of the captivating realm of one of the most adored creatures on Earth.
When discussing the project, Priyanka shared, "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country--I was very honoured."
She further commented on the relatability of the story saying, "I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger--I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would really relate to."
She is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' on the Bollywood scene, sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.