Nidhiyum Bhoothavum OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Horror Comedy Online

The Malayalam horror-comedy Nidhiyum Bhoothavum is gearing up for its digital premiere after a low-key theatrical run. The film is set to arrive on OTT platforms soon, giving viewers a chance to catch the mystery-comedy entertainer from home.
When Will Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Release On OTT?
Nidhiyum Bhoothavum will start streaming from December 24, with the film going live at 12:00 am. The digital release comes just in time for the Christmas holiday week, when OTT viewership typically sees a rise.
Where To Watch Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Online
The film will be available for streaming on:
Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Theatrical Response And Genre
The film hit theatres in November 2025, but failed to generate significant buzz at the box office. Amid strong competition from other releases, Nidhiyum Bhoothavum largely went unnoticed. However, a section of viewers described it as a light entertainer that combines mystery with situational humour.
Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Plot: What Is The Film About?
Nidhiyum Bhoothavum revolves around three youngsters who run a two-wheeler repair workshop. Their lives take an eerie turn when they move into a guesthouse believed by locals to be haunted. Soon, a series of strange and unexplained incidents begins to unfold, forming the core of the film’s narrative.
Cast And Crew Of Nidhiyum Bhoothavum
Lead Actor
Aneesh G Menon, known for his roles in Drishyam, Lucifer, and Sudani from Nigeria
Supporting Cast
Pramod Veliyanad
Aswath Lal
Rafi DQ
Naira Nihar
Vishnu Govindan
Vaikom Bhasi
Paulson
Gokulan
Radha Gomathi
Reshmi Anil
Technical Team
Music Director: Vishnu S Shekar
Editor: Ajeesh Anand
Cinematography: Kanakaraj Pallery
Malayalam OTT Releases To Watch During Christmas 2025
As of now, Nidhiyum Bhoothavum is the only Malayalam film officially announced for OTT release in the upcoming week. However, with Christmas approaching, more digital premieres are expected to be revealed soon.
Recent Malayalam OTT releases include:
Dies Irae starring Pranav Mohanlal
Mammootty’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse
Nivin Pauly’s web series Pharma
Eko starring Sandeep Pradeep (expected to stream on Netflix)
All these titles are also accessible to OTTplay Premium subscribers.
While Nidhiyum Bhoothavum may not have made a strong impact in theatres, its OTT release could help it reach a wider audience. With its mix of humour, mystery and supernatural elements, the film offers a casual watch option for viewers looking for a light Malayalam entertainer during the festive season.
