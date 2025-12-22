Subscribe

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Horror Comedy Online

The Malayalam horror-comedy Nidhiyum Bhoothavum is set to make its OTT debut on December 24, streaming on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium. Starring Aneesh G Menon in the lead role,

PratidinTime News Desk
Nidhiyum Bhoothavum

The Malayalam horror-comedy Nidhiyum Bhoothavum is gearing up for its digital premiere after a low-key theatrical run. The film is set to arrive on OTT platforms soon, giving viewers a chance to catch the mystery-comedy entertainer from home.

When Will Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Release On OTT?

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum will start streaming from December 24, with the film going live at 12:00 am. The digital release comes just in time for the Christmas holiday week, when OTT viewership typically sees a rise.

Where To Watch Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Online

The film will be available for streaming on:

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Theatrical Response And Genre

The film hit theatres in November 2025, but failed to generate significant buzz at the box office. Amid strong competition from other releases, Nidhiyum Bhoothavum largely went unnoticed. However, a section of viewers described it as a light entertainer that combines mystery with situational humour.

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum Plot: What Is The Film About?

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum revolves around three youngsters who run a two-wheeler repair workshop. Their lives take an eerie turn when they move into a guesthouse believed by locals to be haunted. Soon, a series of strange and unexplained incidents begins to unfold, forming the core of the film’s narrative.

Cast And Crew Of Nidhiyum Bhoothavum

Lead Actor

  • Aneesh G Menon, known for his roles in Drishyam, Lucifer, and Sudani from Nigeria

Supporting Cast

  • Pramod Veliyanad

  • Aswath Lal

  • Rafi DQ

  • Naira Nihar

  • Vishnu Govindan

  • Vaikom Bhasi

  • Paulson

  • Gokulan

  • Radha Gomathi

  • Reshmi Anil

Technical Team

  • Music Director: Vishnu S Shekar

  • Editor: Ajeesh Anand

  • Cinematography: Kanakaraj Pallery

Malayalam OTT Releases To Watch During Christmas 2025

As of now, Nidhiyum Bhoothavum is the only Malayalam film officially announced for OTT release in the upcoming week. However, with Christmas approaching, more digital premieres are expected to be revealed soon.

Recent Malayalam OTT releases include:

  • Dies Irae starring Pranav Mohanlal

  • Mammootty’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

  • Nivin Pauly’s web series Pharma

  • Eko starring Sandeep Pradeep (expected to stream on Netflix)

All these titles are also accessible to OTTplay Premium subscribers.

While Nidhiyum Bhoothavum may not have made a strong impact in theatres, its OTT release could help it reach a wider audience. With its mix of humour, mystery and supernatural elements, the film offers a casual watch option for viewers looking for a light Malayalam entertainer during the festive season.

