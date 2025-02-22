Officer On Duty OTT Release: where to watch Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s Malayalam police drama

The Malayalam crime thriller Officer On Duty, featuring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, hit theaters on February 20, 2025. Directed by Jithu Ashraf and penned by Shahi Kabir, the film has garnered positive reviews for its gripping storyline and intense performances. As audiences eagerly await its digital release, here's all the essential information about Officer On Duty's OTT availability, plot, cast, and more.

Where to Watch Officer On Duty on OTT?

According to reports, Officer On Duty is set to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. While the exact release date is yet to be officially announced, industry sources suggest that the film might become available for streaming by March 20, 2025.

Plot Summary

The film follows Harishankar, a dedicated police officer working as a Circle Inspector in Kochi. He lives with his wife Geetha and their daughter, maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. The story unfolds when Harishankar begins investigating a counterfeit jewelry racket. What initially appears to be a straightforward case quickly escalates into a dangerous and complex crime network, leading him to uncover murders, drug abuse, and assault connected to the gold scam. As he delves deeper, he finds himself entangled in a high-stakes battle for justice.

Cast and Crew

Why Watch Officer On Duty?

Conclusion

Officer On Duty is a gripping crime thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With its OTT release on Netflix expected by March 20, 2025, viewers who missed its theatrical run can soon experience this investigative drama from the comfort of their homes.

FAQ

1. Where can I watch Officer On Duty online?

You can stream Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, on Netflix after its official digital release. Stay tuned for the premiere date!

2. What is the release date of Officer On Duty on OTT?

The makers have announced that Officer On Duty will be available for streaming on Netflix at 20th March.

3. Is Officer On Duty available with subtitles?

Yes, the movie will be available with English subtitles on Netflix , making it accessible to a wider audience.

