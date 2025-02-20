Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: Where and when to watch

Oops! Ab Kya? is a much awaited comedy-drama series set to premiere on JioHotstar. Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Ashim Gulati, the series blends humor, romance, and unexpected twists. Directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal, the show is an official Hindi adaptation of the hit American series Jane the Virgin. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, and plot details.
All You Need to Know
Format: Web Series
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Language: Hindi
Directors: Prem Mistry & Debatma Mandal
Production House: Dice Media
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
OTT Release Date: February 20, 2025
Oops! Ab Kya? Cast and Crew
Main Cast:
- Shweta Basu Prasad as Roohi, a woman whose life takes a drastic turn due to an unexpected medical mix-up.
- Ashim Gulati in a pivotal role.
- Abhay Mahajan as an important character in Roohi’s journey.
- Jaaved Jaaferi bringing his signature comedic flair.
- Sonali Kulkarni in a significant supporting role.
- Apara Mehta, Amy Aela, and others in supporting roles.
Crew:
Writers: Suprith Kundar, Devanshi Shah, Ayesha Nair, and Chirag Mahabal
Producers: Karuna Sharma, Ashwin Suresh, Anirudh Pandita, and Aditi Shrivastava
Plot Overview
Oops! Ab Kya? follows the life of Roohi, a meticulous and ambitious woman whose well-planned life turns chaotic after a shocking medical error. A routine check-up goes awry when she discovers she has been accidentally inseminated. The twist? The sperm donor is none other than her boss, leading to a whirlwind of unexpected emotions, humorous situations, and life-altering decisions. The series masterfully combines romance, tradition, and modern dilemmas with lighthearted storytelling.
OTT Release Date and Platform
\ Oops! Ab Kya? is scheduled for release on February 20, 2025. The series will be available for streaming on JioHotstar, the newly merged platform of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.
Where to Watch Oops! Ab Kya?
The show will exclusively stream on JioHotstar, offering viewers a blend of comedy and drama with a fresh take on unexpected life changes. Fans can catch all episodes upon its official digital release.
Why Watch Oops! Ab Kya?
- Unique Adaptation: A fresh Hindi take on the popular Jane the Virgin series.
- Talented Cast: Featuring talented actors like Shweta Basu Prasad, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sonali Kulkarni.
- Humor Meets Heart: A blend of comedy, romance, and unexpected twists.
- Relatable Storytelling: A quirky yet emotional take on modern relationships and challenges.
Conclusion
Oops! Ab Kya? promises to be an entertaining and heartwarming comedy-drama that explores the unpredictability of life with humor and charm. With an engaging plot and an exceptional cast, the series is a must-watch for fans of lighthearted yet meaningful storytelling. Mark your calendars for February 20, 2025, and get ready to stream it exclusively on JioHotstar!
FAQ
1. Which production house is behind the series?
- Oops! Ab Kya? is produced by Dice Media.
2. Where can I watch Oops! Ab Kya?
- The series will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.
3. When is the OTT release date of Oops! Ab Kya?
- The series is set to release on February 20, 2025.
ALSO READ:
Nadaaniyan OTT Release Date, Platform, and More