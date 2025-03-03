Oscars 2025: 97th Oscar full List of Winners and Highlights

The 97th Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars 2025, celebrated the best in cinema on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony was a night of historic wins, emotional speeches, and memorable performances. Below is a detailed list of winners across major categories along with key highlights from the event.

Oscars 2025: Full List of Winners

Category Winner Best Picture Oppenheimer Best Director Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) Best Actor Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) Best Actress Emma Stone (Poor Things) Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) Best Supporting Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) Best Original Screenplay Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet, Arthur Harari) Best Adapted Screenplay American Fiction (Cord Jefferson) Best Cinematography Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) Best Editing Oppenheimer Best International Feature Film The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) Best Animated Feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Best Documentary Feature 20 Days in Mariupol Best Original Song What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish & Finneas) Best Original Score Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) Best Production Design Poor Things Best Costume Design Poor Things Best Visual Effects Godzilla Minus One

Highlights from the 97th Academy Awards

1. Oppenheimer Dominates the Night

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer emerged as the biggest winner, securing Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and several technical awards.

2. Emma Stone Wins Her Second Oscar

Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award for Poor Things, having previously won for La La Land in 2017.

3. A Historic Win for Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers, marking a career-defining moment.

4. Billie Eilish and Finneas Win for 'What Was I Made For?'

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? from Barbie.

5. International and Animated Film Highlights

The Zone of Interest won Best International Feature Film, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature.

6. Historic Win for Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One became the first Japanese film to win Best Visual Effects, marking a significant achievement for international cinema.

The Oscars 2025 celebrated a diverse range of cinematic excellence, recognizing both veterans and emerging talents. With Oppenheimer dominating the night, the ceremony will be remembered as a landmark event in Hollywood history.

FAQ

1. Who won the best film in 2025?

- “Anora” wins best picture to close out a fairy-tale night at the Oscars. Director Sean Baker and producers Alex Coco and Samantha Quan win the Oscar for best picture for "Anora." Sean Baker's “Anora” has closed out a fairy-tale night by winning the Oscar for best picture at the 97th Academy Awards.

2. Who is performing at the Oscars in 2025?

- "Wicked" co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform.

3. What 3 movies won 5 Oscars?

Only three films have won all five of these major awards: It Happened One Night (1934), One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), and The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

