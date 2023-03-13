Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone interrupted as she announces the live dance performance of the “Naatu Naatu” song from RRR

The Oscars event recreated the original setting of the song, which was filmed at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the Academy Award-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" during the Oscars 2023. Standing ovations and thunderous applause were given to the rousing RRR anthem.

As exuberant dancers, including Lauren Gottlieb, executed their moves, the audience erupted in thunderous applause. The performance concluded with the guests at the Dolby Theatre leaping to their feet in a standing ovation. Videos captured the sight of SS Rajamouli and the RRR team - comprising composer MM Keeravani, and actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr - beaming with joy from the back row.

Earlier, when Deepika spoke about RRR, she was briefly interrupted by enthusiastic hoots from the audience. Undeterred, she smiled through it and continued to praise the song. Dressed in a stunning black gown, she referred to the song as "a global sensation" and "a banger," noting how people worldwide have embraced it. "If you haven't heard of Naatu yet, you're about to," she quipped.

The song has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars after winning the same category at the Golden Globes. It has attained a massive following worldwide, with over 124 million views on YouTube and viral fame on social media. At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, MM Keeravaani received the Best Original Song award for the song's outstanding success.