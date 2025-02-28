Oscars 2025: Date, Time, Live Streaming, and Where to Watch in India

The 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars 2025, is one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment industry. The prestigious award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 3, 2025. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Conan O'Brien, the event promises a spectacular night filled with glamour, high-profile nominations, and thrilling performances. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oscars 2025, including when and where to watch it in India.

Oscars 2025 Date, Time & Streaming Platforms in India

Indian audiences can tune in to watch the live broadcast of the 97th Academy Awards on March 3, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST. The event will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar and telecasted on Star Movies and Star Movies Select. Those who miss the live telecast can watch the repeat airing at 8:30 PM IST on the same day.

For the first time, the Oscars will also be streamed live on Hulu, in addition to being available on platforms like YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV for international audiences.

Oscars 2025 Host & Presenters

This year’s Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, known for his sharp wit and humorous takes on pop culture. The presenter lineup includes some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including:

Selena Gomez

Joe Alwyn

Lily-Rose Depp

Goldie Hawn

Connie Nielsen

Sterling K. Brown

Ana de Armas

Ben Stiller

Willem Dafoe

Oprah Winfrey

Halle Berry

Penélope Cruz

Elle Fanning

Whoopi Goldberg

Scarlett Johansson

Cillian Murphy

Emma Stone

Robert Downey Jr.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Oscars 2025 Nominees

This year’s Best Picture category is packed with critically acclaimed films, including:

Emilia Perez

A Complete Unknown

Wicked

Dune: Part Two

The Brutalist

The Substance

Anora

Conclave

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

Best Actor Nominees:

Ralph Fiennes

Adrien Brody

Timothée Chalamet

Colman Domingo

Sebastian Stan

Best Actress Nominees:

Demi Moore

Fernanda Torres

Cynthia Erivo

Mikey Madison

Karla Sofia Gascon

Oscars 2025 Performances

The Oscars 2025 will also feature some electrifying performances, with musical acts from:

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who will perform a medley from Wicked.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, marking history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the Oscars, with her song Born Again featuring Doja Cat and RAYE.

Doja Cat and RAYE, performing their latest chartbusters.

Queen Latifah, paying a special tribute to legendary music producer Quincy Jones.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale, adding a classical touch to the evening’s performances.

Special Highlights of Oscars 2025

The awards ceremony is expected to bring several iconic moments, including:

A tribute to Quincy Jones, honoring his incredible career and 28 Grammy wins.

A celebration of cinematic excellence with a diverse range of nominees.

High-profile celebrity appearances and unforgettable red carpet moments.

How to Stay Updated

For live updates, behind-the-scenes content, and winner announcements, follow the official social media handles of The Academy (@theacademy) on Instagram and X (Twitter). Fans can also check updates on Star Movies India (@starmoviesindia) for exclusive Oscar-related content.

Conclusion

Oscars 2025 is set to be an unforgettable night celebrating the best of cinema. With a stellar host, exciting performances, and a star-studded lineup, movie buffs worldwide are eagerly waiting for the grand event. Indian audiences can catch the live action on JioHotstar, Star Movies, and Star Movies Select at 5:30 AM IST on March 3, 2025. Whether you watch it live or catch the highlights later, this year’s Academy Awards promise entertainment, surprises, and historic wins!

FAQ

1. Where can I watch Oscars live in India?

- In India, audiences can watch the prestigious ceremony live on Star Movies and JioHotstar from 5:30 am IST onwards. The awards show will also be available after the live broadcast on JioHotstar. The 97th Oscars will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien.

Who is hosting the Oscars in 2025?

- The 2025 Oscars are almost here! Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, marking the comedian's first time hosting the Oscars.

3.Where to watch Oscars 2025 in the UK?

- After a run of years of Sky broadcasting ended in 2024, the Oscars will continue on free to view this year. The whole ceremony, and red carpet bits, will be airing on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.