Oscars 2025 Date and Time, Streaming Platform in India

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is one of the most celebrated events in the world of cinema. The 97th Oscars is all set to dazzle audiences worldwide in 2025, promising excitement, glamour, and unforgettable moments. From new hosting debuts to surprising nominations, this year’s event has already created a lot of buzz. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oscars 2025, including when, where, and how to watch them in India.
Date and Time for Oscars 2025
The Oscars 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Indian fans, due to the time difference, can watch the ceremony live on Monday, March 3, 2025, starting at 5:30 AM IST.
For fans who cannot catch the live telecast in the early morning hours, highlights and repeat broadcasts are usually made available later in the day.
Where to Watch Oscars 2025 in India
The Oscars will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian audiences. It’s the official streaming partner, offering a seamless viewing experience for fans who want to enjoy the show from their homes. To access it, ensure you have an active subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
Additionally, you can keep an eye on English movie channels like Star Movies or Colors Infinity, as they might telecast the event live or showcase highlights after the ceremony.
Host of Oscars 2025
This year, the prestigious event will be hosted by the popular television personality and comedian Conan O’Brien, marking his debut as an Oscars host. Known for his sharp wit and humor, Conan is expected to bring a unique charm to the ceremony. The Academy’s President, Janet Yang, and CEO, Bill Kramer, expressed their excitement about his selection, describing him as “the perfect person to lead a global celebration of films with humor and a love for cinema.”
Conan’s announcement about hosting the Oscars, made in a humorous tone, has already raised the excitement among fans, and many are looking forward to his comedic touch during the event.
Oscar Nominations 2025
The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced in January 2025 by Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang. Leading the list is the crime-comedy Emilia Pérez, which earned an impressive 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Other top contenders include:
-
Wicked – 10 nominations
-
The Brutalist – 10 nominations
-
Conclave
-
Dune: Part Two
-
A Complete Unknown
-
The Substance
-
Nickel Boys
-
Anora
-
I’m Still Here
The nominations feature a mix of crime thrillers, period dramas, musicals, and fantasy films, ensuring a diverse and competitive awards night.
Notable Actors and Snubs
Among the notable nominations are Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Zoe Saldana, and Sebastian Stan. However, fans were surprised by the absence of big names like Angelina Jolie, Zendaya, and Nicole Kidman, sparking debates about Oscar snubs.
Challenges Faced by Oscars 2025
The 97th Academy Awards faced several challenges due to the California wildfires, which delayed key events leading up to the Oscars. The announcement of nominations was postponed, and the nominees' luncheon, originally scheduled for February 10, was canceled. Additionally, the Scientific and Technical Awards, planned for February 18, were postponed, and the Best Original Song award will not be presented during the live telecast this year.
Streaming Options in the United States
While Indian viewers can stream the Oscars on Disney+ Hotstar, international audiences, particularly in the United States, can watch the event on platforms like ABC, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV.
How to Enjoy Oscars 2025 in India
To make the most of the Oscars 2025 experience:
-
Set Your Alarms: Wake up early on March 3 to watch the live telecast at 5:30 AM IST.
-
Host a Watch Party: Invite friends for an Oscars breakfast gathering.
-
Catch the Nominated Movies: Stream the nominated films like Emilia Pérez (on Netflix) or Wicked (on Prime Video) to enjoy the ceremony better.
Conclusion
The Oscars 2025 promises to be a grand celebration of global cinema. With Conan O’Brien as the host, an exciting list of nominations, and a diverse range of films, this year’s Academy Awards is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Indian fans can tune in live on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3, 2025, to witness the magic unfold.