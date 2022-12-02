OTT Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend (Dec 2)

This weekend, you have a couple of exciting options which you can check-out to have a great time indoors. There is a wide variety of crime thrillers, romantic comedies, dramatic series, and festive holiday films available online during the first week of December.
Ayushman Khurrana's An Action Hero will keep movie theatres packed, while films starring Kartik Aaryan (Freddy), Amitabh Bachchan (Goodbye), Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye), Babil Khan (Qala), and others will be available on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Prime Video, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Zee5, Sony LIV, and others all carry online series like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan S4 by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor.
In other words, this weekend is full of fascinating new OTT movies and web series that you should watch with your friends and family in a movie marathon. Take a look at the new releases for next weekend.
Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been generating a lot of buzz recently. The interesting trailer and the fact that Kartik put on 14 pounds for the part have made it a much anticipated watch. Dr. Freddy Ginwala is the protagonist of Freddy, a story about a quiet, lonely, and socially inept man whose only buddy is his pet turtle, Hardy. Filled with unexpected twists, turns and turmoil of emotions, Freddy is expected to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.
OTT Platform where it will be released: Disney+ Hotstar
Date of Release: December 2, 2022
Directed by: Shashanka Ghosh
Language: Hindi
The film India Lockdown is just the latest to depict the harsh realities of life in modern India. The film sheds light on the life of numerous people in India who were impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. Principal cast members include Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi. The film was well-received at its screening at the IFFI (International Film Festival of India). Many people lost their jobs, migrant workers faced problems returning home, and sex workers had their incomes cut off, all of which are addressed in the film.
OTT Platform where it will be released: ZEE5
Date of Release: December 2, 2022
Directed by: Madhur Bhandarkar
Language: Hindi
The hit show starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor is back for a fourth season. For many young Indians, the show has reached legendary status throughout the years. Once Manik and Nandini say "forever," the show will chronicle their journey together. The season's major conflict is around the couple's efforts to navigate the complexities of love, the stresses of a strained relationship, and the wide range of emotions that come with being young and ambitious. Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, Mehul Nissar, Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur, and Palash Tiwari all appear as supporting cast members in the current season, adding even more tension.
OTT Platform where it will be released: Voot
Date of Release: December 2, 2022
Produced by: Neeraj Dhingra Swati Saha Kamaal R Khan
Language: Hindi
The box office success of Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, has led to the film's release on over-the-top (OTT) services. Also featured in the film are Neetu Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan, and Arun Bali; the story follows the dysfunctional Bhalla family. It's a narrative about the ups and downs of life that makes you appreciate your loved ones all the more.
OTT Platform where it will be released: Netflix
Date of Release: December 2, 2022
Directed by: Vikas Bahl
Language: Hindi
Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film Qala released on Netflix. The film is a psychological drama, starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. Set in the backdrop of late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.
OTT Platform where it will be released: Netflix
Date of Release: December 1, 2022
Directed by: Anvitaa Dutt
Language: Hindi
The Tamil movie "Love Today," which was released in theatres on November 4, quickly became a huge success. The director then posted on Twitter that he was devoting the film to the woman who had dumped him. The film's plot and stars come from his short film Appa(a) Lock, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.
OTT Platform where it will be released: Netflix
Date of Release: December 2, 2022
Directed by: Pradeep Ranganathan
Language: Tamil
Everyone in the household is sure to enjoy this offbeat comedy this holiday season. Having had her "Happily Ever After" ruined by an ugly divorce, Amanda (Brande Roderick) must devise a strategy to ensure the future of her 10-year-old son Daniel by Christmas. Amanda recruits two outcasts, both of whom are down on their luck, at the annual California Wine Country Christmas Derby to help her carry out her scheme. Amanda discovers a miracle she never imagined with the aid of a talking horse named Ace and his other thoroughbred buddies.
OTT Platform where it will be released: Lionsgate Play
Date of Release: December 2, 2022
Directed by: Asif Akbar
Language: English
Monster, an action thriller starring Mohanlal, has premiered on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in Malayalam. The movie portrays the actor in a brand-new role, that of a Sikh police officer. Officially, the story goes like this: "He spends the day being driven around by Bhamini (Honey Rose) and crashing her family's celebration of her wedding anniversary. However, a fatal tragedy occurs after Lucky joins the family, and Bhamini is blamed for it." Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, KB, and Lakshmi Machu also star in the movie.
OTT Platform where it will be released: Disney+ Hotstar
Date of Release: December 2, 2022
Directed by: Vysakh
Language: Malayalam