OTT Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend (Dec 2)

This weekend, you have a couple of exciting options which you can check-out to have a great time indoors. There is a wide variety of crime thrillers, romantic comedies, dramatic series, and festive holiday films available online during the first week of December.

Ayushman Khurrana's An Action Hero will keep movie theatres packed, while films starring Kartik Aaryan (Freddy), Amitabh Bachchan (Goodbye), Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye), Babil Khan (Qala), and others will be available on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Prime Video, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Zee5, Sony LIV, and others all carry online series like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan S4 by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor.

In other words, this weekend is full of fascinating new OTT movies and web series that you should watch with your friends and family in a movie marathon. Take a look at the new releases for next weekend.