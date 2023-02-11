OTT Movies and Web Series to watch this weekend (Feb 10): Farzi, Salaam Venky, Thunivu, and others

Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities

The Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities is a C-Drama series that will immerse you in a romantic fantasy world. It follows the struggle for independence of the people of Su Mo (Li Yifeng), a Prince of the Sea Gods, and Bai Ying (Chen Yuqi), a Princess and descendant of a mighty sword deity. The two magical beings find each other in a serene environment and feel an instant attraction to one another. However, the two of them crossing enemy lines to pursue a relationship has the unintended consequence of increasing tensions between the two opposing groups. After being kicked out, Su Mo assumes a new identity, while Bai Ying decides to cause trouble and put both worlds in danger.