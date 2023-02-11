OTT Movies and Web Series to watch this weekend (Feb 10): Farzi, Salaam Venky, Thunivu, and others

There’s plenty of high-octane action, romance, comedy, and drama in the OTT world during the second week of February. Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's first digital outing, Farzi, premieres on the same day as the OTT debuts of Kajol's family drama Salaam Venky and Tamil superstar Ajith's Thunivu. That’s not all. This weekend also sees the release of other similarly exciting films and web series on services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Voot, and others.
Shahid Kapoor is going to make his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series called 'Farzi'. It is an eight-part series that also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra. A fast-paced and gritty crime thriller, "Farzi" follows a struggling street artist as he attempts to cheat the system that benefits the wealthy. Shahid, who has appeared in films like Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmavaat, and Jersey, has said that working with the filmmakers on Farzi was the "best opportunity" he has had.
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date – February 10
Directed by: Raj & DK
Language: Hindi
Recently, on December 4th, Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya. They are releasing a web series about it called "Hansika's Love, Shaadi, and Drama," so clearly it was a big deal. The reality show chronicles the whirlwind six-week preparations for the actress and Sohael's fairytale wedding, from the moment she announced her engagement to him. Moreover, Hansika and her family discuss the scandal that broke just before her wedding and nearly derailed her perfect day.
OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date – February 10
Language: Hindi
The movie Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, will soon have its online debut. The life-slice drama hit theaters on December 9. This movie was inspired by the story of Kolavennu Venkatesh, a young chess prodigy who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Aamir Khan makes a brief appearance in the film, and he is joined by the likes of Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan, and Priyamani.
OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date – February 10
Directed by: Revathy
Language: Hindi
In Thunivu, Ajith plays a robber who takes hostages at a bank. His identity remains a mystery despite the police's best efforts to solve it. The film features nonstop action and presents Ajith with a rugged, realistic appearance. Ajith Kumar portrays a moderately antagonistic role in the action film. Malayalam film superstar Manju Warrier plays the female lead, and other notable actors like Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar make appearances.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – February 8
Directed by: H Vinoth
Language: Tamil, Telugu
The Luminaries is an adventure mystery that takes place during New Zealand's gold rush in the 1860s. Anna Wetherell, a sex worker wrongfully accused of murder, travels from London to New Zealand in search of a fresh start. The show, which features the acting talents of Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel, is full of surprises, with the truth being revealed in the season finale.
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Release Date – February 10
Directed by: Claire McCarthy
Language: English
The Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities is a C-Drama series that will immerse you in a romantic fantasy world. It follows the struggle for independence of the people of Su Mo (Li Yifeng), a Prince of the Sea Gods, and Bai Ying (Chen Yuqi), a Princess and descendant of a mighty sword deity. The two magical beings find each other in a serene environment and feel an instant attraction to one another. However, the two of them crossing enemy lines to pursue a relationship has the unintended consequence of increasing tensions between the two opposing groups. After being kicked out, Su Mo assumes a new identity, while Bai Ying decides to cause trouble and put both worlds in danger.
OTT Platform: MX Player
Release Date – February 11
Directed by: Patrick Yau
Language: Hindi
C-Drama fans, prepare to feel an exhilarating surge of excitement during the thrilling youth sports drama "Chasing Ball." The protagonist, Yan Xiaoxi, is a table tennis prodigy who grew up in a family of professional players. Still, Yan Xiaoxi has to work multiple jobs and compete in table tennis tournaments to make ends meet. In spite of this, she manages to catch the eye of Qi Jing Hao, the dashing leader of the Tengyuan Ping Pong club, who then invites her to join the table tennis team at Tengyuan College. The youngsters quickly become close friends and unite behind a common goal: to take home the National Academy Cup.
OTT Platform: MX Player
Release Date – February 8
Directed by: Su Hao Qi
Language: Hindi
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in the new romantic comedy, "Your Place or Mine." The film follows two long-distance friends whose lives are irrevocably altered when one of them takes the plunge to follow a long-held ambition. Her other friend steps up to the plate and offers to watch over her adolescent son.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – February 10
Directed by: Aline Brosh McKenna
Language: English
In "SIN," we follow Nandita, a young woman who was compelled to leave behind her childhood sweetheart and who ultimately found herself married to a perverted man named Anand. Nandita faces a difficult test of her mettle when an old flame reappears in her life, as she must balance her own desires with those of her family and friends. Set against a backdrop of insightful social commentary on relationships, this emotionally gripping story investigates concepts of love, identity, and second chances. Starring a stellar ensemble including the likes of Deepti Sati, Thiruveer Reddy, and Jennifer Piccinato.
OTT Platform: Aha
Release Date – February 10
Directed by: Naveen Medaram
Language: Tamil