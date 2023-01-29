5 Latest Movies and Shows To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 This Week

18 Pages, January 27, Aha

The protagonist of the book is Siddhu, a software developer who discovers a journal kept by a young woman by the name of Nandini. He becomes fond of Nandini as he reads the book and makes the decision to track her down. This romantic comedy was directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and featured a screenplay written by Sukumar. Major roles in the movie are played by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Posani Krishna Murali, and others.

An Action Hero, January 27, Netflix

An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, is a thriller directed by Anirudh Iyer and notable for its polished action sequences and subtle satire. Maanav, the protagonist of the film, is a 30-year-old superstar and youth icon who is at the height of his fame and popularity. The police are looking for him after he is involved in an accident while filming in Haryana and is forced to flee to London. The movie had its theatrical debut on December 2, 2022, and its Netflix premiere was on January 27, 2023.

Ayali, January 26, Zee5

The protagonist of the upcoming Tamil web series is a young woman named Tamil Selvi, who, despite living in the oppressive village of Veerappannai, has big plans to become a doctor. The series ultimately reveals whether or not she is successful in challenging the 500-year-old tradition that prohibits girls and women from attending school. The premiere date for the Zee5 series is January 27. If you are looking for an intriguing storyline of overcoming all odds, this is a great option.

Shotgun Wedding, January 29, Amazon Prime Video/Lionsgate Play

Shotgun Wedding is an American romantic action comedy film starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin. Tom (Josh Duhamel) and Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) gather their adoring but stubborn families for the ultimate destination wedding. The couple begins to have second thoughts right as the wedding party is being held captive. They will need to cooperate in order to save their loved ones, unless they manage to kill each other first. In spite of having its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the film will only be available to stream in India through Lionsgate Play.

Raangi, January 29, Netflix

Trisha Krishnan plays the lead role in Raangi, a Tamil action thriller film set to be released in 2022. The film was released to theaters on December 30, 2022. The digital premiere of the action-adventure film will occur on Netflix on January 29. The story centers on Trisha, a fearless journalist who takes swift action when her niece becomes the target of an online predator. But she becomes entangled with a rebel in a country on the other side of the world that is currently at war.

Saturday Night, January 27, Disney+ Hotstar

The story follows a group of four friends who haven't seen each other for a very long time. They gain a deeper appreciation for friendship as a result of their get-together. As far as audiences can tell, the movie is a tribute to friendship. This Rosshan Andrews-helmed drama-comedy features a script by Naveen Bhaskar.

Unsorted, January 27, You People

The upcoming web series Unsorted, starring Mugdha Agarwal, Vikram Bhui, and Tanya Singh Bhatnagar, delves into the internal struggles experienced by the modern generation as they attempt to maintain a balance between their personal and professional lives. On January 27th, the series will debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

You People, January 27, Netflix

The story follows a young couple as they navigate cultural expectations and generational divides. The cultural differences between their two families provide amusing comic relief. Kenya Barris was the film's director of romance and comedy. Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, and other well-known actors make up the main cast.