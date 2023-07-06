OTT Platforms to Release Upcoming Kannada Films in July 2023

Welcome to the world of Kannada cinema, where traditional theatrical releases are embracing the digital landscape. While direct-to-OTT releases of Kannada films are still rare, a new trend is emerging that excites both filmmakers and audiences alike. Streaming partnerships for films that have previously been shown in theaters are gaining momentum, adding intrigue and excitement to the industry.

In this ever-evolving landscape, where traditional and digital media boundaries are blurring, Kannada cinema finds itself at the forefront of this transformative shift. General entertainment channels, known for their satellite broadcasts, are now venturing into the digital realm. They bundle satellite and digital rights on their own OTT platforms, aiming to provide a complete and immersive experience for viewers. However, some filmmakers are daring to think outside the box, seeking better deals and broader reach beyond these conventional partnerships.

Zee Network and Colors Kannada, major players in the market, have become staunch supporters of Kannada films. With a focus on quality content, they have embraced the potential of regional cinema, allowing numerous theatrical releases to find a new life on their respective platforms—Zee5 Kannada and Voot Select. This growing relationship between traditional and digital realms sets the stage for an exciting journey, where stories that were once confined to the silver screen now find a digital home. Here are some of the upcoming Kannada films releasing on OTT platforms in July 2023.