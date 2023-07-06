OTT Platforms to Release Upcoming Kannada Films in July 2023

Welcome to the world of Kannada cinema, where traditional theatrical releases are embracing the digital landscape. While direct-to-OTT releases of Kannada films are still rare, a new trend is emerging that excites both filmmakers and audiences alike. Streaming partnerships for films that have previously been shown in theaters are gaining momentum, adding intrigue and excitement to the industry.
In this ever-evolving landscape, where traditional and digital media boundaries are blurring, Kannada cinema finds itself at the forefront of this transformative shift. General entertainment channels, known for their satellite broadcasts, are now venturing into the digital realm. They bundle satellite and digital rights on their own OTT platforms, aiming to provide a complete and immersive experience for viewers. However, some filmmakers are daring to think outside the box, seeking better deals and broader reach beyond these conventional partnerships.
Zee Network and Colors Kannada, major players in the market, have become staunch supporters of Kannada films. With a focus on quality content, they have embraced the potential of regional cinema, allowing numerous theatrical releases to find a new life on their respective platforms—Zee5 Kannada and Voot Select. This growing relationship between traditional and digital realms sets the stage for an exciting journey, where stories that were once confined to the silver screen now find a digital home. Here are some of the upcoming Kannada films releasing on OTT platforms in July 2023.
"Yadha Yadha Hi" is an eagerly awaited Kannada film starring Hariprriya, Vasishta N Simha, and Diganth in lead roles. It serves as the official remake of the Telugu film "Evaru." The exact streaming platform and release date for this movie has not been announced yet, but fans are excited to see the talented cast in action. The film is expected to bring an engaging story to the Kannada audience, with the remake likely to retain the suspense and thrilling elements of the original.
"Shivaji Surathkal: The Mysterious Case of Maayavi" is the second installment in the popular Kannada detective saga. Ramesh Aravind reprises his role as Shivaji Surathkal, the skilled detective. The story takes place six years after the events of the first film and revolves around Shivaji Surathkal's 131st case. The movie has garnered attention for its intriguing storyline and Ramesh Aravind's captivating performance as the lead character. "Shivaji Surathkal: The Mysterious Case of Maayavi" is expected to stream on Zee5 Kannada, and the anticipated release date is around June 23.
"Non Rowdy" is an action-packed entertainer directed and produced by Prashantha K Shetty. The film features Prashantha in the lead role, along with Ravi Kale, Thanushree Chatterjee, and Sameera Khan. "Non Rowdy" promises to offer thrilling and engaging sequences that will keep the audience hooked. The film is scheduled to be available for streaming on the Cinebazzar platform starting on June 23, 2023.
"Daredevil Musthafa" marks the directorial debut of Shashank Soghal and is based on a short story by Poornachandra Tejasvi. The film explores themes of harmony and brotherhood, delivering a beautiful tale. With a talented cast, "Daredevil Musthafa" has generated significant buzz among Kannada cinema enthusiasts. It is set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, although the exact release date is yet to be announced. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness this heartfelt story.
"Pentagon" is an anthology of five short films, each directed by different filmmakers. The collection offers an overarching view of life, death, and everything in between. With notable actors such as Kishore, Pruthvi Ambaar, P Ravishankar, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Prakash Belawadi, this unique project has piqued the interest of audiences. "Pentagon" is scheduled to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and the release date will be announced soon. The anthology format allows viewers to experience a diverse range of stories and perspectives in a single package.
Following the box office disappointment of "Thothapuri 1," reports suggest that the makers are considering a direct release on an OTT platform for the second part. The streaming platform and release date for "Thothapuri 2" are yet to be revealed, but fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting further updates.
"Nenapirali" Prem's milestone 25th film, "Premam Poojyam," is a poignant love story in which he portrays a cardiologist yearning for his long-lost love. The film introduces Brunda Acharya as the leading lady, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. "Premam Poojyam" is scheduled to stream on the Cinebazzar platform in June or July of 2023, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in this emotional journey.
"Vijayanand" is a highly anticipated biographical film based on the life of Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of VRL Logistics. Directed by Nihal Rajput and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Bharath Bopanna, Anant Nag, V Ravichandran, Siri Prahlad, Archana Kottige, Shine Shetty, and Prakash Belawadi, among others, this movie promises to provide an in-depth look into the inspiring journey of Vijay Sankeshwar. While it initially releases in theaters on December 9, viewers can expect to stream "Vijayanand" on Amazon Prime Video at a later date, which will be announced soon.
Directed by Kiranraj K and produced by Rakshit Shetty, "777 Charlie" is a highly anticipated film set to have a theatrical release on June 10. The movie revolves around the heartwarming bond between the protagonist, Dharma, and a canine companion named Charlie. The satellite and digital rights for the Kannada version have been acquired by Colors Kannada and Voot Select. Rakshit Shetty has revealed that the film will be available for streaming 48 days after its theatrical release. Audiences can expect to enjoy "777 Charlie" on Voot Select (Kannada) and Amazon Prime Video starting from July 29, with a rental option for viewers in other languages from September 30.