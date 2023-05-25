OTT Releases this Week: Bhediya, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai, and many others

Get ready for an exhilarating week of entertainment as a plethora of thrilling new Hindi web series and movies are set to hit the screens on various OTT platforms. From pulse-pounding thrillers to side-splitting comedies, captivating dramas to spine-chilling suspense, and high-octane action, the last week of May has something for every viewer's taste. Streaming giants like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, and more are all geared up to offer a smorgasbord of content to keep you glued to your screens. With promising titles such as the intense courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring the powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee and the supernatural horror comedy Bhediya featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, this weekend promises a cinematic extravaganza. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle in, and prepare for an unforgettable movie marathon. Here's a comprehensive guide to all the exciting releases on OTT this weekend, ensuring your watch list is sorted!
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a power-packed courtroom drama inspired by true incidents. The film revolves around lawyer PC Solanki, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, who takes on an influential godman accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. Throughout the trial that spans five years, the movie showcases the rollercoaster life of lawyer P Poonamchand Solanki as he strives to uphold the truth and seeks justice for the girl. With unwavering faith and determination, he confronts challenges head-on. The film is available for streaming on Zee5 from May 23, 2023, and is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi.
Bhediya is an exciting Bollywood horror-comedy film that features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, with Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. The story revolves around a young man who undergoes a transformation into a werewolf in order to protect his love interest from a supernatural power. This thrilling and humorous film can be enjoyed on Jio Cinema from May 26, 2023. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is presented in Hindi.
Intertwined 2 is a comedy-drama series that follows the journey of Marco as he ventures into the future to unravel mysteries from the past. The show stars Carolina Domenech, Elena Roger, Clara Alonso, José Giménez, and others. With its intriguing storyline, the series promises to captivate audiences. Intertwined 2 can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar in Spanish starting May 24, 2023. The series is directed by Jaimee Lieske.
Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu is a dark comedy film featuring Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari from Pushpa fame. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Abhinav, the movie tells the story of a father's desperate attempts to save his daughter amidst challenges and opposition in a small Telangana village. This Telugu film will be available for streaming on Aha from May 26, 2023.
Crackdown Season 2 is the highly anticipated second installment of the gripping espionage thriller. Starring Saqib Saleem, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the show follows a relentless covert operations team led by a charismatic cast. They return to face a new set of challenges as they strive to protect the nation from a powerful syndicate threatening chaos. As the plot thickens, alliances are tested, betrayals occur, and suspense escalates. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Crackdown Season 2 can be watched on Jio Cinema in Hindi from May 25, 2023.
Blood & Gold is a German-language film set during the final days of World War II. The story revolves around a German deserter and a young woman who find themselves engaged in a bloody battle with a group of Nazis searching for hidden gold. Directed by Peter Thorwarth, this thrilling movie offers a blend of action and drama. Blood & Gold will be available for streaming on Netflix on May 26, 2023. The film presents a tense and gripping narrative set against the backdrop of war, as the characters navigate dangerous encounters and face the ultimate test of survival. With its compelling storyline and intense action sequences, Blood & Gold promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of courage and the pursuit of hidden treasures. Directed by Peter Thorwarth, the film is in German, offering viewers a thrilling cinematic experience.
Alice, Darling, set to release on May 26 on Lionsgate Play, is a gripping thriller showcasing Anna Kendrick in the lead role. The story revolves around Alice, who finds herself on the verge of suicide due to the emotional and mental abuse inflicted by her boyfriend, Simon. However, during a trip with her two closest friends, Alice begins to regain her sense of self and perspective. As she starts breaking free from the chains of dependency, Simon seeks revenge, putting her strength, courage, and long-standing friendships to the ultimate test.
American Born Chinese, based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on May 24. The story follows Jin Wang, a typical high school senior, as he navigates the challenges of balancing his personal life and social interactions. Everything takes an unexpected turn when Jin befriends a new student and becomes entangled in a conflict involving Chinese mythological gods. This captivating tale explores themes of identity, cultural heritage, and the struggle to find acceptance in a diverse society.