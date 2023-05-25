OTT Releases this Week: Bhediya, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai, and many others

Get ready for an exhilarating week of entertainment as a plethora of thrilling new Hindi web series and movies are set to hit the screens on various OTT platforms. From pulse-pounding thrillers to side-splitting comedies, captivating dramas to spine-chilling suspense, and high-octane action, the last week of May has something for every viewer's taste. Streaming giants like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, and more are all geared up to offer a smorgasbord of content to keep you glued to your screens. With promising titles such as the intense courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring the powerhouse performer Manoj Bajpayee and the supernatural horror comedy Bhediya featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, this weekend promises a cinematic extravaganza. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle in, and prepare for an unforgettable movie marathon. Here's a comprehensive guide to all the exciting releases on OTT this weekend, ensuring your watch list is sorted!