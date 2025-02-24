Tamil, TELEGU, Malayalam, OTT releases this week (24TH FEB TO 2ND MARCH)

This week of February, streaming platforms are delivering an exciting lineup of romantic, dramatic, and thrilling content. Whether it’s a heartwarming love story, a gripping mystery, or an intense cultural clash, there’s something for everyone.

From the crime thriller sequel Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 to the Malayalam drama Love Under Construction, audiences have a diverse range of stories to Watch. Here’s everything you need to know about this week's top OTT releases.

OTT Releases This Week (Feb 28 – March 2, 2025)

Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 – February 28 (Prime Video)

A gripping Tamil crime thriller, Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 continues the intense storyline from the first season. With Nandini jailed for avenging her sister's death and her lawyer murdered, the new season unfolds against the backdrop of the Ashtakaali festival, promising more mystery and suspense.

All You Need to Know

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Crime, Thriller, Mystery Language: Tamil

Tamil Directors: Bramma, Sarjun KM

Bramma, Sarjun KM Creators: Pushkar, Gayatri

Pushkar, Gayatri OTT Release Date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Kayal Chandran, Gouri G Kishan, Samyuktha Viola Viswanathan, Monisha Blessy, and others.

Love Under Construction – February 28 (Disney+ Hotstar)

A heartwarming Malayalam drama that blends romance, comedy, and real-life struggles, Love Under Construction follows a young man's dream of building his perfect home. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when love enters his life, forcing him to balance ambitions and emotions.

All You Need to Know

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam OTT Release Date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Sankranthiki Vasthunam – March 1 (ZEE5 OTTplay Premium)

A high-profile abduction case brings ex-cop Y.D. Raju back into action as he volunteers to assist ACP Meenakshi, his former love interest. His situation gets more complicated when his wife, Bhagyalakshmi, insists on joining them, adding an emotional twist to the investigation.

All You Need to Know

Format: Movie

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu OTT Release Date: March 1, 2025

March 1, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

With a variety of genres and compelling narratives, these OTT releases promise an exciting week for viewers. Whether you enjoy intense crime thrillers, lighthearted romances, or emotional dramas, this week has something special for everyone. So, grab your popcorn at your comfort zone and get ready for an entertainment-packed experience!

FAQ

1.Which OTT has more Telugu movies?

-Some good OTT platforms to watch Telugu movies are Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. There are many good movies present in these platforms.

2. Which is the best OTT platform for Malayalam?

- If you're a Malayali, this one definitely tops your charts! ManoramaMax gives everything that Manorama TV has to offer, but in a much easier way!

3. Which cinema is bigger Tamil or Telugu?

- In 2021, Telugu film industry emerged as the largest film industry of India in terms of box office revenue. In 2022, Telugu cinema represented 20% of Indian box office revenue, followed by Tamil representing 14%, Kannada representing 5%, and Malayalam representing 8%.