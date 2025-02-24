Latest OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 – March 2): Watch ashram 3 Part 2, Dabba Cartel & more

This week, streaming platforms are rolling out a thrilling mix of crime, drama, and coming-of-age stories. From the gripping continuation of Aashram 3 Part 2 to the suspense-filled Dabba Cartel and the much-awaited Suzhal Season 2, there’s something for everyone. Whether you love intense dramas, college life narratives, or crime thrillers, these latest OTT releases will keep you hooked.

OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 – March 2, 2025)

Dabba Cartel – February 28 (Netflix)

A group of five women run a tiffin service, but beneath their seemingly simple business lies a dangerous drug trade. As their empire expands, they encounter threats from the crime underworld, pushing them into a web of danger and deceit.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Cast: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar

Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar OTT Platform: Netflix

Aashram 3 Part 2 – February 27 (MX Player)

The highly anticipated second part of Aashram 3 takes the story forward as Baba Nirala faces the possibility of being arrested, leading to a power shift. The female lead could step into the role of leadership, changing the fate of the Aashram forever.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Cast: Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha

Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha OTT Platform: MX Player

Suits LA – February 24 (JioHotstar)

The Suits universe expands to Los Angeles, following charismatic lawyer Ted Black (Stephen Amell) as he builds a new firm while dealing with personal and professional struggles. The show also features Gabriel Macht reprising his role as Harvey Specter in a recurring capacity.

Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Cast: Stephen Amell, Gabriel Macht (recurring)

Stephen Amell, Gabriel Macht (recurring) OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Berlin ER – February 26 (Apple TV+)

A high-pressure medical drama set in one of Berlin’s busiest hospitals. Dr. Parker, fresh off a personal crisis, attempts to turn around the struggling emergency room amid bureaucratic chaos and relentless medical emergencies.

Genre: Medical Drama

Medical Drama OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Graveyard Season 2 – February 27 (Netflix)

The Turkish crime drama returns, following Chief Inspector Önem Özülkü and her team as they investigate a new wave of femicides haunting Istanbul. The season delves deep into societal biases and personal struggles, making for a gripping watch.

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Mystery, Thriller Cast: Birce Akalay

Birce Akalay OTT Platform: Netflix

Ziddi Girls – February 27 (Prime Video)

This series follows a group of young women navigating their college lives, facing personal struggles, and fighting for their identities in a chaotic world. With strong female leads, Ziddi Girls promises an inspiring and emotional watch.

Genre: Drama, Coming-of-Age

Drama, Coming-of-Age Cast: Revathy, Nandita Das, Simran, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Deeya Damini, Umang Bhadana, Zina Ali

Revathy, Nandita Das, Simran, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Deeya Damini, Umang Bhadana, Zina Ali OTT Platform: Prime Video

This week offers a mix of crime, drama, and heartwarming stories that cater to every taste. Whether you're looking for intense thrillers like Dabba Cartel, social dramas like Ziddi Girls, or the crime-filled world of Aashram 3 Part 2, these latest OTT releases have got you covered.

