OTT Releases This Week (July 2023): A Thrilling Lineup of New Content to Stream

OTT Releases This Week: As well-known OTT platforms prepare to release a wide variety of content that appeals to all tastes, get ready to swim in the river of entertainment. This week's lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable streaming experience, with everything from touching family dramas that will make you cry to suspenseful mysteries that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether you enjoy JioCinema, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, or Amazon Prime Video, there is something exciting in store for you. So take a seat back, unwind, and let us walk you through a list of the most recent releases that will soon be available on your screens.
Step into a world of laughter and heartwarming moments with the Gujarati family drama, "Shubh Yatra." Directed by Manish Saini, the film explores the desire among Gujaratis to fulfill their "US Dream." Follow the endearing journey of Mohan Patel (Malhar Thakar) and his friend Hardik Patel (Hemin Trivedi) as they navigate the hurdles of illegal immigration in their quest for a better life abroad. Actress M Monal Gajjar shines as Saraswati, a fearless reporter who unravels a deportation scam. The film is now streaming on ShemarooMe.
"Adhura" is a bone-chilling series created by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla. The arrival of ten-year-old Vedant (Shrenik Arora) at Nilgiri Valley School sets off a series of terrifying incidents. Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh), haunted by his past actions, confronts his inner demons when the class of 2007 reunites. As Vedant's journey becomes intertwined with Adhiraj's, a malevolent secret emerges, putting the entire campus at risk. Rasika Dugal plays a key role in this spine-chilling tale. Streaming starts on July 7 on Amazon Prime Video.
Set in Kolkata, "Archier Gallery" follows the lives of engineer Archie (Bonny Sengupta) and his father, Amulya (Rajatava Dutta), as they embrace the spirit of timeless romance. When Archie encounters a mysterious girl teaching a young beggar boy, his life takes an unexpected turn. Consumed by his love for her, Archie starts experiencing hallucinations of her presence everywhere. With his father's encouragement, he embarks on a journey to find her. However, fate takes an intriguing twist when Archie meets Niharika (Ayoshi Talukdar), a colleague, making him question the compatibility of traditional romance in today's world.
In the mystery thriller "Blind," Sonam Kapoor portrays Gia, a resilient visually-impaired woman thrust into a high-stakes criminal investigation. As the sole witness in a perplexing case, Gia confronts the murderer with unwavering determination, unraveling the mysteries surrounding the events. Purab Kohli delivers a riveting performance as the formidable antagonist, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this covert and suspenseful thriller. Streaming starts on July 7 on JioCinema.
"Farhana" tells the story of a middle-class mother, Farhana (Aishwarya Rajesh), who secures employment in a contact center to support her family. However, driven by the prospect of higher earnings, she ventures into a riskier division, unaware of the dangers ahead. As Farhana delves deeper into this treacherous pursuit, she becomes entangled in a hazardous situation, jeopardizing not only her own life but also her family's well-being. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, this captivating thriller sheds light on the sacrifices and perils associated with the pursuit of financial stability. Stream it on SonyLIV starting July 7.
"Fatal Seduction" takes viewers on an electrifying weekend getaway where Nandi (Kgomotso Christopher), a married professor, succumbs to an affair with a younger man named Jacob (Prince Grootboom). Little does she know that this decision will lead her to uncover a tangled web of deceit woven by those she holds dear. Created by Steven Pillemer, the narrative intertwines love, lust, and betrayal, exposing the delicate nature of relationships and the depths to which human desires can lead. Experience this captivating story on Netflix starting July 7.
If you're a fan of home renovation shows, "Hack My Home" on Netflix is a must-watch. The series features awe-inspiring makeovers that tackle the common issue of limited space without the need to relocate or overspend. A team of experts, including Mikel Welch for design, Brooks Atwood for innovation, Ati Williams for construction, and Jessica Banks for engineering, use imaginative and unconventional techniques to maximize every square inch of the home. Witness the transformation of cramped spaces into functional and beautiful living areas. Stream it on Netflix starting July 7.
"IB 71" is a gripping spy thriller directed by Sankalp Reddy. Vidyut Jammwal delivers a captivating dual performance as Dev, an Indian intelligence officer. The story unfolds during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 when Dev is assigned a covert mission to thwart Pakistan's plot to attack the northeastern states of India. Collaborating closely with China, Pakistan intends to deploy fighter planes from West Pakistan to their military bases in East Pakistan, which necessitates using Indian airspace. Dev devises a clever strategy to block Pakistan's access to Indian airspace, and the film chronicles the arduous journey of this extraordinary operation. Streaming starts on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.
"Tarla" is a captivating biopic that chronicles the extraordinary life of Tarla Dalal, portrayed by Huma Qureshi. From humble beginnings, Tarla rises to become a renowned Indian chef and celebrated cookbook writer. With unwavering ambition and determination, she conquers the culinary world, leaving a flavorful legacy for generations to come. Dive into the inspiring tale of passion, spices, and triumph on ZEE5.