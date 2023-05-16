Speed Painter Rabin Bar's Solo Exhibition "Who Am I" Opens in Mumbai

Renowned speed painter of Assam Rabin Bar unveiled his latest solo exhibition titled "Who am I" at the prestigious Nehru Centre Art Gallery in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The inaugural ceremony took place at 4 pm today, marking the beginning of a week-long exhibition that will be held till May 22. The gallery will be open every day from 11 am to 7 pm, giving art enthusiasts ample opportunity to experience the thought-provoking artwork.
Rabin Bar is widely recognized for his extraordinary artistic talent and has achieved numerous national and international accolades. He holds notable records, including the Guinness World Record, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and more. His unique style and creative ideas on painting in various ways have captivated audiences across different media channels, including Colors TV, SONY TV, ZEE TV, ZEE NEWS, ETV Bangla, ETV Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The exhibition, "Who am I", explores the theme of universal identity, emphasizing that all religions are the same. Each painting by Rabin Bar delves into the mysterious conflict that resides within every individual, grappling with questions of identity in the face of discrimination based on caste, creed, color, sex, and religion. Through his artwork, Bar aims to provoke contemplation and spark conversations about the restoration of universal peace and the essence of humanity - intellect and civilization.
The Nehru Centre Art Gallery, located on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli serves as the perfect backdrop for this thought-provoking exhibition. Visitors can witness the anguish portrayed in each painting as they contemplate the current state of social discrimination and the quest for answers to the fundamental question, "Who am I?" The exhibition promises to be a mesmerizing display of talent and a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and acceptance in today's world.