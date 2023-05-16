Speed Painter Rabin Bar's Solo Exhibition "Who Am I" Opens in Mumbai

The exhibition, "Who am I", explores the theme of universal identity, emphasizing that all religions are the same. Each painting by Rabin Bar delves into the mysterious conflict that resides within every individual, grappling with questions of identity in the face of discrimination based on caste, creed, color, sex, and religion. Through his artwork, Bar aims to provoke contemplation and spark conversations about the restoration of universal peace and the essence of humanity - intellect and civilization.