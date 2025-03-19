Pankaj Tripathi's Movies, Biography, Family, Net Worth & more

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema today. Known for his natural acting style and ability to bring depth to any character, he has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. With an impressive portfolio spanning films, web series, and television, Pankaj Tripathi has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Advertisment

Personal Information

Attribute Details Full Name Pankaj Tripathi Date of Birth September 5, 1976 Birthplace Belsand, Bihar, India Nationality Indian Profession Actor Education National School of Drama Spouse Mridula Tripathi (m. 2004) Children Aashi Tripathi

Career and Breakthrough

After graduating from the National School of Drama, Pankaj Tripathi moved to Mumbai in 2004 to pursue a career in acting. He started with small roles, including an uncredited appearance in the movie Run (2004) and a Tata Tea advertisement. His breakthrough came in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur, where his portrayal of Sultan Qureshi earned him critical acclaim.

Tripathi initially became known for his gangster roles, but his versatility allowed him to experiment with different genres. Over the years, he has delivered phenomenal performances in films like Masaan, Newton, Stree, Mimi, and 83. His role in the web series Mirzapur as Kaleen Bhaiya turned him into a household name.

Recognition Films

Year Movie/Series Role 2004 Run Uncredited Role 2012 Gangs of Wasseypur Sultan Qureshi 2015 Masaan Sadhya Ji 2017 Gurgaon Kehri Singh 2017 Newton Atma Singh 2018 Stree Rudra 2018 Mirzapur (Web Series) Kaleen Bhaiya 2021 Mimi Bhanu 2021 83 PR Man Singh 2023 OMG 2 Advocate Kanti Sharan Mudgal

Net Worth and Earnings

Pankaj Tripathi has an estimated net worth of $5.5 million (approximately ₹43 crore). His income primarily comes from films, endorsements, and web series. He charges around ₹3–4 crore per film and ₹1–2 crore per brand endorsement. Tripathi owns several luxurious properties, including a ₹16 crore home in Belsand, Bihar. He also has an impressive car collection featuring a Mercedes-Benz E200, Toyota Fortuner, and Mercedes ML 500.

Pankaj Tripathi Bollywood Film

Year Movie Name Role 2004 Run Unknown 2012 Gangs of Wasseypur Sultan Qureshi 2013 Fukrey Pandit Ji 2017 Newton Aatma Singh 2018 Stree Rudra Bhaiya 2019 Luka Chuppi Babulal 2020 Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Anup Saxena 2021 Mimi Bhanu 2023 OMG 2 Advocate

OTT & Web Series

Year Web Series Name Role 2018 Mirzapur Kaleen Bhaiya 2020 Criminal Justice Madhav Mishra 2021 Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors Madhav Mishra 2023 Mirzapur 3 Kaleen Bhaiya

Awards and Recognitions

2022 – IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor (Ludo)

– IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor (Ludo) 2022 – Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor (Mimi)

– Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor (Mimi) 2021 – Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor in a Web Series (Mirzapur)

– Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor in a Web Series (Mirzapur) 2018 – National Film Award (Special Mention) for Newton

– National Film Award (Special Mention) for Newton 2019 – Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor (Stree)

Love Story and Marriage

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife, Mridula, share a love story that dates back to their teenage years. They first met when Mridula was in class nine and Pankaj was in class eleven. Their bond grew stronger over time, despite the challenges of long-distance communication. Their relationship spanned 12 years before they finally got married on January 15, 2004. The couple later moved to Mumbai, where they built their lives together. In 2006, they welcomed their daughter, Aashi Tripathi.

Legacy and Future Prospects

Pankaj Tripathi’s journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming a Bollywood icon is truly inspiring. His ability to adapt to different roles, combined with his dedication to acting, sets him apart from his contemporaries. With his ever-growing popularity, his net worth and influence in the industry are expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Tripathi continues to explore new opportunities and deliver remarkable performances, ensuring that his legacy in Indian cinema remains strong. Whether playing an intense villain, a lovable father, or a powerful politician, Pankaj Tripathi remains one of the finest actors of his generation.

Pankaj Tripathi’s success is a testament to his hard work, patience, and immense talent. His journey from humble beginnings to superstardom serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors. As he continues to shine in the entertainment industry, his fans eagerly await his next performance, knowing that he will bring another unforgettable character to life.