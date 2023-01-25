Pathaan Hits Theatres Worldwide Amid Controversy

The most controversial movie, Pathaan, which has created so much of hype all around, has also faced a lot of backlash as well as protests for ban. The movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. But despite everything, director Siddharth Anand is all ready to make the movie the biggest hit of all time, with the movie being released all over theaters on January 25, 2023.

It has come to light that, the movie with its release has created blockbuster hit and hype all around. Audience expectation to watch the movie has grown tenfold, and the theatres are all selling tickets in huge number. It is expected to cross 60 crore box office collection on its first day of release making it a super hit blockbuster of the King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

The action and spy thriller movie, starrer Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is a sensation among itself. It is giving a festival kind of feel with its release and people are going all crazy about it. The high voltage action and drama is a masterpiece in itself with lots of twists and surprises.

The great storyline and VFX is what makes it unique from other movies. In this movie, Shah Rukh Khan plays as a raw agent and the audience will surely get some surprises with some actors giving surprise entry. For the surprises and twists, you need to go and give it a watch to Pathaan.

The song “besharam rang” has created a lot of controversy as it is said to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. The bajrang dal however is at war against the movie and is creating all troubles for it and has also threatened to not release the movie in many theatres. But despite everything, Pathaan is being released and is creating a benchmark among itself. If you want some dose of masala and twists, with a pinch of spy thriller, then you should definitely go and give Pathaan a watch.