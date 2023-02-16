'Pathaan' Tickets to be Priced at Rs 110 in India on Feb 17

As the movie ‘Pathaan’ crossed 500 crores National Box Office Collection (NOBC), Yash Raj Films has announced to organize a ‘Pathaan Day’ on February 17.

Tickets for ‘Pathaan’ movie will be priced at Rs. 110 across all shows in India including PVR Cinemas, INOX Movies, Cinepolis among other cinema halls.

Making the announcement the ‘Pathaan Day’, Yash Raj Films tweeted, “#PathaanDay incoming! #Pathaan crosses 500 crores NBOC. Come celebrate with us this Friday. Book tickets at ₹ 110/- flat across all shows in India at @_PVRCinemas | @INOXMovies | @IndiaCinepolis and other participating cinemas!”