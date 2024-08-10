Pikhaas Assamese Movie Cast, Review, Release Date and Box Office Collection

"Pikhaas," directed by Amit Rag, is a recently released Assamese horror-suspense thriller that has quickly become a sensation in the regional film industry. Known for its dark and unsettling atmosphere, the film has captivated audiences and critics alike with its intense storytelling and chilling visuals.

Important information about the movie

Genre: Horror, Suspense, Thriller

Language: Assamese

Tone: Dark and unsettling

Cast: Achinta Raj Kashyap, Nirupam Saikia, Jeanette Bay, Tribeni Gogoi, Simi Riyan, Mintu Baruah, and Sashanka Samir

Director: Amit Rag

Plot of Pikhaas

"Pikhaas" delves into the supernatural, with its title translating to "demon" or "evil spirit" in Assamese. The film promises a harrowing journey into a realm of horror, designed to unsettle and terrify its audience. The storyline is crafted to evoke fear and suspense, making it one of the most anticipated Assamese films of the year.

Teaser of Pikhaas

The teaser for "Pikhaas," released on June 1, has been described as the most uncomfortable and darkest Assamese movie preview of the year. Fans and critics alike have praised the teaser for its chilling and suspenseful nature, generating significant buzz on social media. Many viewers have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the film, highlighting its unique approach to horror.

Review of Pikhaas

Bookmyshow Ratings: Many users have given "Pikhaas" a perfect 10/10, applauding its direction, story, music, and overall inspiration.

Audience Feedback: Instagram users have noted the film’s departure from typical horror narratives, appreciating the performances and the director's work. Reviews have lauded the film for its great acting and blockbuster status.

Production Team

Director: Amit Rag

Producer: Anima Lahkar

Co-Producer: Raj Dutta

Creative Producer: Mrinal Deka

Director of Photography: Papu Deka

Editor: Haardik Kashyap

DI Colorist: Ratan Sil Sarma

Sound Designer: Kingshuk Moran

Background Music Composer: Parag Priyam Nath

Voice-Over Artist: Jintu Kumar Kashyap

The production team has been instrumental in creating a visually and aurally compelling experience, contributing to the film's critical and commercial success.

Box Office Performance

"Pikhaas" has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. It has become one of the highest-grossing Assamese films in recent times, thanks to its strong opening and sustained performance throughout its first week. Due to its growing popularity, the film’s release was expanded to theaters outside Assam, allowing it to reach a broader audience.

"Pikhaas" stands out as a remarkable addition to the Assamese film industry, offering a unique and intense horror experience. With its compelling storyline, impressive cast, and exceptional production quality, it has set a new benchmark in regional cinema. As it continues to draw audiences and generate buzz, "Pikhaas" is poised to make a lasting impact on the horror genre in Assamese cinema.