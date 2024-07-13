Pill Movie Review: Is It Worth to Watch?

Riteish Deshmukh's latest OTT release, "Pill," entered the scene quietly, yet its reception has left viewers wanting more. Have you ever eagerly started a series that seemed to tick all your boxes, only to end up feeling lukewarm? That's the experience many had with Jio Cinema's "Pill." Despite its solid foundation in storytelling, a respected director, and a versatile cast, the series fails to maintain its initial allure.

Released on July 12th, "Pill" comprises eight episodes and garnered mixed-to-positive reactions from its trailer, which teased rather than revealed. The narrative revolves around Prakash Chauhan's portrayal of an ordinary man challenging powerful figures in the pharmaceutical industry, exposing its deep-seated corruption. While it begins with promise, blending emotional depth with thrilling intrigue, it ultimately leaves viewers questioning its unresolved plot points.

Review of Pill

Medical dramas and courtroom thrillers have a long history of captivating audiences. Director Rajkumar Gupta's latest offering, "Pill," is no exception. This JioCinema web series blends these genres seamlessly, offering a hard-hitting look at the dark side of the pharmaceutical industry.

Corruption at its Core

The story unfolds in Delhi and Punjab, where the ruthless pharmaceutical giant, Forever Cure, reigns supreme. Led by the ambitious Brahma Gill (Pavan Malhotra), the company prioritizes profit over patient safety, releasing untested drugs into the Indian market. Greed fuels their actions, endangering countless lives.

An Honest Fight for Justice

Enter Dr. Prakash Chouhan (Riteish Deshmukh), a beacon of hope within the Medical Authority of India. Alongside his dedicated team, Dr. Chouhan embarks on a relentless pursuit of justice. Their mission: to expose Forever Cure's corruption and protect the vulnerable from their reckless practices.

Beyond Entertainment: Social Commentary

Like Gupta's previous films, "Pill" goes beyond mere entertainment. It delves into the critical issue of commercialization within the pharmaceutical industry. The series raises crucial questions about the ethical responsibility of drug manufacturers and the potential consequences of prioritizing profit over patient well-being.

A Thought-Provoking Journey

While the climactic courtroom sequences might stray into a touch of convenience, "Pill" remains a thought-provoking and engaging experience. It compels viewers to question the systems meant to protect them and leaves a lasting impact long after the credits roll.

Cast of Pill

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Pavan Malhotra, Anshul Chauhan, Akshat Chauhan, Kunj Anand, Baharul Islam, Neha Saraf

Director: Rajkumar Gupta

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

