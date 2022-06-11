Pop Star Justin Bieber Suffers from Facial Paralyses

Pop star Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to share with his fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

The news comes after he recently announced that he will not be going ahead with his Justice World Tour schedule due to illness.

In the video , he can be seen saying, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move."

Explaining why he cancelled the tour, he said, "So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

The 'Peaches' singer also explained what causes the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in the video. He then shared that he is doing what he must to get back to normal. Along with facial exercises, he is taking time to "rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do."

The 'Baby' hitmaker captioned the post, "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers."