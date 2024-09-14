'Pralay Phir Aayega', Sohum Shah Drops Tumbbad 2 Teaser

Sohum Shah has officially confirmed the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed film Tumbbad. This announcement comes on the heels of the successful re-release of Tumbbad, which has surpassed iconic films like Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, and Rockstar in opening day collections.
The announcement was made via a dramatic video teaser on Shah's Instagram account on Saturday.
The teaser features the characters Vinayak and his son Pandurang, accompanied by a voiceover from Shah that reads, "Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega...darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega," which translates to "Time moves in circles. What happened in the past will return again… The door will reopen." The teaser concludes with the foreboding phrase, "Pralay, Pralay phir aayega," hinting at a grander, darker sequel.
In a statement from his PR team, Shah expressed his excitement about Tumbbad 2, stating, "Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labor of love for us. The overwhelming response to its re-release reaffirms our belief that content is king."
He further added, "With Tumbbad 2, we aim to elevate the cinematic experience, exploring deeper into our created world with bigger twists and a more intense examination of the consequences of unchecked greed."
The original Tumbbad, which debuted in 2018, made its return to theaters on September 13. The film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and featuring Anand Gandhi as the creative director, Adesh Prasad as co-director, and written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, follows Vinayak Rao's dark quest for a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.
Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.
The sequel promises to delve even further into the eerie world of Tumbbad, continuing the story of Vinayak Rao's perilous journey with his son amidst the haunting quest for power and treasure.