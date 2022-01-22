Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Their 1st Child Via Surrogacy

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy, one of the biggest announcements of the year. The couple informed fans via social media last night.

While fans have been eagerly waiting to know if it is a girl or baby boy for the couple, reporters suggest that Nick and Priyanka have been blessed with a baby girl.

According to a report by US weekly, Priyanka and Nick's first child is a baby girl and the couple is super excited about the new journey. A source, close to the couple, told the news publication that it is a baby girl for the couple, who hope to have at least two children someday.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, in a joint statement, announced the birth of their first child on social media last night. The duo asked for privacy during this joyous occasion. Priyanka Chopra took to social media and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)."