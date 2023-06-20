Puneet Superstar evicted from the show within 12hrs: Big Boss OTT 2 Update

Puneet Superstar got a lot of attention when it was announced that he got selected for Big Boss OTT. But his journey on Bigg Boss OTT was utterly short-lived, as he became the first contestant to be evicted. Other housemates expressed their inability to adjust to Puneet's presence, leading to a little showdown and his subsequent exit from the show. It remains uncertain whether he will have the opportunity to return later.

Before entering the show, Puneet expressed his gratitude towards his fans, who had been requesting him to appear on a TV show for a long time. He considers himself a genuine person and believes that his honesty and authenticity will resonate with the audience. Puneet sees himself as an individual player and is not concerned about competition from other contestants.

Puneet also humorously mentioned his admiration for Bollywood star Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss. He jokingly advised Salman to keep a stock of disprin (a headache relief medication) because he might need it whenever he hears Puneet's dialogues. Puneet anticipates that Salman might question where the makers brought him due to his unique personality.

Although Puneet's journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 was short, his presence in the show created a buzz and left an impression on the audience. His fans continue to support him, and they eagerly await his future endeavors. Puneet Superstar's distinct personality and comedic talents have undoubtedly left a mark on the reality TV landscape.