Radio Gupshup Crowns Charlene Mahalia as Local Rockstar in Thrilling Finale

Radio Gupshup, a leading radio station in Assam, wrapped up its much-anticipated local college talent hunt, "Local Rockstar," with a dazzling grand finale at Assam down town University on September 12.
The competition, which drew participation from over 50 talented individuals representing the top colleges and universities in Guwahati, was a showcase of youthful energy and creativity.
Over the course of the event, Radio Gupshup visited eleven prominent educational institutions to provide a stage for emerging talent to shine.
Charlene Mahalia of Girijananda Chowdhury University was named the Local Rockstar, securing the top spot and earning both the award and significant recognition. Krituraj Das from Guwahati Commerce College was announced as the 1st runner-up, while Swandeepan Saikia from Nerim earned the 2nd runner-up position.
The grand finale was highlighted by the presence of esteemed judge Sidhartha Kashyap, a renowned actor, and was further enhanced by Radio Gupshup's senior sound engineer Shahrukh and junior sound engineer Bhargab Bhagawati.
The event also featured a lively performance from the Local Kung Fu 3 team, adding an extra layer of entertainment. Seven Sense Communication, a leading PR agency in Guwahati, supported the event as the PR partner.
RJ Mandy, RJ & Cluster Programming Head at Radio Gupshup, expressed enthusiasm about the event's success. "We are thrilled to have successfully concluded our Local Rockstar talent hunt, providing a platform for young talent to shine. Congratulations to Charlene Mahalia on her well-deserved victory. We eagerly anticipate her rise to stardom."
The grand finale not only celebrated local talent but also reinforced Radio Gupshup's commitment to fostering and showcasing emerging artists from the region.