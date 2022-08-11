Raksha Bandhan Today, Celebrating Bond Between Brothers and Sisters

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated by Hindus today.

The festival is celebrated in the month of Shravan, generally in August. The festivity marks the beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie a thread, known as rakhi, on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their good health and prosperity. Sisters also apply tilak on their brother's forehead and they exchange sweets and gifts with each other.

The festival marks Shravan Poornima or full moon day in the month of Shravan. This year, the festival falls on August 11 and 12. According to the Kashi Vishwanath Rishikesh panchang, the shravan purnima tithi starts at 9:34 am on August 11 and ends at 5:58 am on August 12.

The best time to tie Rakhi is during Aparahna, which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is unavailable then Pradosh time is perfectly suitable for rituals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.