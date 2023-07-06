Ramabanam OTT Release: Get Ready to Watch It Now

Ramabanam, the highly anticipated Telugu action-drama film starring the dynamic Gopichand and the talented Dimple Hayathi, made its grand debut on the OTT platform SonyLIV on June 3, 2023. Following a successful theatrical release on May 5, 2023, where it raked in a staggering ₹50 crore at the box office, this captivating family drama is now thrilling audiences on the small screen. Prepare yourselves for an action-packed evening as you dive into the world of Ramabanam on the OTT platform!

Directed by the acclaimed Sriwass, Ramabanam revolves around the story of a young man seeking vengeance for his father's untimely demise. It's not just the intriguing plot that captivates; the film boasts incredible action sequences and Gopichand's remarkable performance, earning accolades from critics and viewers alike.

Joining the power-packed duo of Gopichand and Dimple Hayathi is a star-studded supporting cast, including the immensely talented Jagapathi Babu, the charismatic Kushboo Sundar, the versatile Tarun Raj Arora, and more. This ensemble of exceptional actors contributes to the film's overall success, adding depth and brilliance to their respective roles.

Adding to the allure of Ramabanam is the melodious music composed by the renowned Mickey J. Meyer. The soul-stirring tunes perfectly complement the intense drama and thrilling action sequences, creating an immersive cinematic experience.

While Ramabanam received mixed reviews from critics upon its theatrical release, it garnered immense love and support from the masses. The remarkable box office collection of ₹50 crore stands as a testament to its popularity. Now, with the Ramabanam OTT platform release, even more people can revel in the grandeur of this spectacular movie.

When it comes to watching Ramabanam on the digital stage, SonyLIV emerges as the ideal platform. Renowned for its vast content library and boasting a massive subscriber base, SonyLIV ensures that Ramabanam reaches a wider audience, allowing more viewers to experience its enthralling narrative and adrenaline-pumping action.

So, with Ramabanam now available on the OTT platform, don't miss out on this extraordinary action-drama. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Gopichand, a lover of adrenaline-fueled films, or simply someone in search of an engaging and enthralling story, Ramabanam promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.