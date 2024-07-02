Rautu Ka Raaz Review

In the peaceful village of Rautu in Uttarakhand, crime is virtually unheard of, with no major incidents occurring for over a decade. So when Sangeeta (Narayani Shastri), a school warden, is found dead, her death is initially believed to be from natural causes. However, as the investigation progresses, hidden truths begin to surface.

Police procedurals are common in the streaming world, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest, *Rautu Ka Raaz*, stands out as an exception. It defies the usual fast-paced, high-tension expectations of the genre. Instead of being a drawback, the show's deliberate pacing allows the audience to fully absorb the narrative and its atmospheric setting.

Some films captivate with their storylines, while others rely on star power. When Nawazuddin Siddiqui headlines a project, especially a cop thriller, it naturally demands attention. Enter ZEE5’s latest release, *Rautu Ka Raaz*. Set in the picturesque village of Rautu Ki Beli, this film follows a seemingly straightforward murder investigation that unravels with unexpected twists and turns. Let's explore whether this film is worth your time.

Plot of Rautu Ka Raaz

Rautu, a quaint town in Uttarakhand, has seen no murders for the past 15 years, leading to a laid-back police force. One morning, the drowsy SHO Deepak Negi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) receives an urgent call from Sub-Inspector Dimri (Rajesh Kumar) about the death of a warden at a boarding school for the visually impaired. Initially deemed a natural death, the case quickly spirals into a complex web of suspects, additional murders, unsettling events, and entanglements of politics and power.

Details about Rautu Ka Raaz

Director: Anand Surapur

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari, Narayani Shastri

Streaming on: ZEE5

Rating: 3.5/5

Review of Rautu Ka Raaz

Performances

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shines as Deepak Negi, the unconventional police officer leading the narrative in *Rautu Ka Raaz*. This character is not your typical Bollywood lout; he is sharp, witty, assertive, and unyieldingly authentic. Nawazuddin's exceptional comic timing and nuanced performance ensure he dominates the screen, adding layers to the film’s texture. His portrayal is a testament to his consistent excellence in delivering memorable performances.

The Strengths

The film's brilliance is amplified by its outstanding cast. Rajesh Kumar, playing Sub-Inspector Dimri, shares a compelling camaraderie with Nawazuddin's character. Their dynamic convincingly portrays the essence of good cops, enhancing the film's appeal. Supporting actors like Atul Tiwari and Narayani Shastri (as the Jail Superintendent) excel in their limited roles, adding depth and authenticity.

Realism and Representation

*Rautu Ka Raaz* sets itself apart with its authentic portrayal of visually impaired characters, who perform with genuine charm and credibility. This realistic depiction is a refreshing change and adds a layer of authenticity to the narrative.

Areas for Improvement

Despite its strengths, the film falls into the trap of the cliched tragic cop story. The familiar tale of a police officer who grows braver after a personal loss is overused and predictable. While Nawazuddin's character development is commendable, the trope of a cop fueled by a tragic past feels outdated. It's time for filmmakers to explore new dimensions of bravery without relying on this worn-out narrative.

Critique

The inclusion of two elderly men as fillers, discussing village events, seems redundant. Although intended to break the monotony and provoke thought, their presence feels unnecessary and detracts from the film's pacing.

*Rautu Ka Raaz* excels in many aspects, particularly due to its stellar cast and realistic portrayal of characters. However, it could benefit from moving beyond cliched narratives and unnecessary filler scenes. Despite these flaws, the film remains a compelling watch, driven by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's masterful performance and the strong supporting cast.